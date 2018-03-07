Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Critically acclaimed musician and singer Louise Jordan is coming to Rolleston Club to perform 'No Petticoats Here' and tell the stories of remarkable women from the First World War.

Based on extensive research and combining original live music with recorded sound, this one-woman performance explores a rich visual and auditory experience that connects the audience with the past and the words of these inspirational women.

Following two successful tours Jordan was granted Arts Council England funding to develop the performance.

Louise Jordan said: "This performance is enhanced by technology with pre-recorded soundtracks bringing the words of the women and the sounds they experienced to life.

"This soundscape weaves around the original songs I have written and I also present framed images of the women and perform in costume to help the audience visualise the stories."

No Petticoats Here tells the real life stories of varied and remarkable women of the Great War and was inspired by the story of Dorothy Lawrence; an orphan whose guardian lived in Salisbury Cathedral Close.

Dorothy dressed as a soldier in order to visit the Western Front and pursue her journalistic ambitions. Louise quickly became fascinated by the stories of female ambulance drivers, scientists, footballers and spies.

(Image: Richard Budd)

No Petticoats Here is the culmination of 12 months of research which has taken Louise to the battlefields of France and Belgium including the Somme and Ypres as well as countless museums and historic research centres across the UK and western Europe.

Through contact with the relatives and biographers of some of these extraordinary women Louise has been able to add greater depth and detail to their stories bringing to life their courage and compassion.

Now a familiar face on the UK music scene, Louise Jordan has used her classical music background and her seven years' experience of touring to arts centres, theatres, folk clubs and festivals in the UK and Europe alongside her earlier career as a secondary school history teacher to produce No Petticoats Here.

She said: "The First World War too often remembers women as the mourners of the fallen, as frugal housewives 'making do' or angelic nurses caring patiently for the men who returned from the Front Line.

"Through No Petticoats Here I remember some of the many women whose stories do not fit conveniently into boxes and whose experiences are both astonishing and relatable 100 years on."

No Petticoats Here will be performed at 7.30pm on Sunday, March 25, at Rolleston Club, in Burnside.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the box office 01827 713634.