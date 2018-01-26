Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eight million visitors flocked to the National Forest in just 12 months - generating £395 million for the economy, a new report reveals.

Meanwhile, more than 2,500 acres of trees were planted, exceeding the Forest's own targets, according to a detailed new report on the tourist attraction, which supports 5,000 jobs.

From March 2016 until March 2017 - the National Forest Company's 25th anniversary - it once again exceeded its tree-planting targets. The National Forest was first suggested as a project in 1987 ahead of its launch eight years later.

The NFC, a registered charity, was eventually established in April 1995 with an aim to oversee a new National Forest spanning 200 square miles in central England - the first for more than 1,000 years.

Since 1997 over 28,000 volunteer workdays have been arranged in the forest by the conservation volunteers.

In total, 13,800 volunteer hours were delivered in 2016–17, with a value of £147,000.

The company significantly exceeded one of its core targets, to bring in more young and mature woodland for proper management.

It exceeded the 300 hectare and 100 hectare targets with 754 and 163 hectares of young and mature woodland brought into its care in the past year.

The National Forest Company's total income for the year was £3,109,468 of which £2,530,725 was grant aid from Government department Defra.

Chairman of the board of trustees for the company, Sir William Worsley, said that the Forest continued to deliver both excellent value for money and public benefit, and was "delighted" that community engagement was continuing to grow.

He said: "2016–17 marked my first year as chair of the National Forest Company (NFC) and I have been delighted to join at the time of the National Forest’s 25th anniversary, and the organisation itself going through some significant changes.

"Our silver jubilee saw celebrations in the Forest itself, at Buckingham Palace, in the House of Commons and on the BBC, helping to recognise the incredible transformation that has been achieved using trees to change lives, landscapes and the economy.

"Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Forest, the National Forest Company gained charitable status in April 2016.

"We are pleased that our new status maintains our position as both a charity and an arm’s length body of Defra, and that we continue to deliver both excellent value for money and public benefit for Defra’s funding.

"I am also delighted that community engagement in the National Forest continues to grow, now including the new programme of volunteers helping to maintain the 75 miles of the National Forest Way and more than 40 community groups actively managing woodlands.

"As we look ahead, the next focus is on growing self-generated income and increasing the profile of the National Forest both as a destination and an exemplar.

"I am confident that we have a strong strategy to achieve this and are well placed for the new charity to go from strength to strength.

"Finally, I would like to thank our countless partners, communities, businesses and landowners for all their hard work, not just for their help during the year, but for supporting our vision for the last 25 years and making the National Forest a reality."

The idea for a new forest in England was first put forward in 1987 by the Countryside Commission.

Its aim was to demonstrate that a large-scale, attractive forest could be created, blending commercial forestry with ecological, landscape and public benefit in lowland Britain.

Economic regeneration would come from the restoration of many former mining sites across the region, along with new opportunities for agricultural projects.

The final site, linking ancient forests in Needwood to the west and Charnwood to its east, was announced in October 1990 and was largely chosen because of its location spanning the three counties of Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire.

Five years later, in April 1995 the National Forest Company was formed.

The National Forest area contains more than 200,000 residents, and is within a 90-minute journey for around 10 million people.

Burton, Coalville, Swadlincote and Ashby have all been highlighted in the area as towns which could benefit from concerted regeneration as part of the National Forest.

In its beginnings it was nothing more than a "notional forest" with few trees to speak of.

However, since then it has become a reality.

Approximately 85 per cent of the trees planted in the forest are native broadleaf species.

Some of the most commonly planted species are: English oak, ash, poplar, Corsican pine and Scots pine.

Conkers, located near Moira in North West Leicestershire, is the National Forest visitor centre and is also home to indoor and outdoor play areas, along with 120 acres of woodlands, lakes and ponds.

Another hub for the company is the Rosliston Forestry Centre in South Derbyshire, which hosts a string of guided wildlife walks and family-fun activities.

There are 17 Forestry Commission woodlands within The National Forest, comprising three existing woodlands and 14 newly planted sites.

The company reached the five million planted trees milestone in 2002, with eight million by 2012 - with the help of HRH the Duke of Cambridge at St. George's Park.

Originally, the area chosen for the National Forest was also picked because of the lack of woodland, with just six per cent coverage.

By 2012 this was pushing 20 per cent - which includes open space, water and other habitats.

The chairman of the National Forest Company says that this has now pushed above and beyond 20 per cent, with 66 per cent of the woodland under its care accompanied by active management - up from 41 per cent just a year ago.

Within the past year a further 126 acres (51 hectares) of new forest sites were acquired or set aside for the project, with another £1 million in investment.

The company also endeavoured to connect more with youngsters in the community with its "Creating a Forest for Learning" project.

Its aim is to provide further capacity to extend outdoor learning work with primary schools.

This was run alongside its wider programme of education, volunteering and forest-related activities, with more than 20,000 people involved while 38,000 young people received environmental learning sessions and more than 40 community groups tried their hands at managing woodland.

In 2014, the 75-mile National Forest Way was established, starting at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire in the west to Beacon Hill Country Park in Leicestershire in the east.

Calke Abbey is one of many sites which sits in the heart of the 200 square mile National Forest.

Some of the trees date back to the time well before the original Abbey was built in the 12th century, with the 'Old Man of Calke' estimated to be 1,200 years old.

The Abbey's grounds are also a haven for wildlife, from deer to wildlife, with a third of its outside space forming a National Nature Reserve - officially recognised in 2004, due to the quality of its wood pasture, one of the UK's rarest habitats and some of the oldest trees in Europe.

There are 56 attractions listed by the National Forest Company within its area, including Mercia Marina, Shortheath Water, Stapenhill Gardens, Moira Furnace Museum and Country Park and the National Brewery Centre - plus many more.