Burton businesses have welcomed a speedy new anti-crime initiative allowing firms to report incidents instantly online.

The new service introduced by Staffordshire Police gives businesses the option to report crimes such as shoplifting and fuel theft on the force's website.

Logging crimes online mean businesses no longer need to call 101 which helps police provide a faster and more efficient investigation, say officers.

Lisa Cope, head of contact services for the force, said: "We're working hard to transform our services for the future and where possible make life easier for the public we serve.

"All crime can still be reported via 101, but we hope this new online option for business owners makes us more accessible and responsive."

Resolution Centre inspector Mark Barlow added: "We will still of course be led by the victim and are keen to listen and respond to feedback so that we can provide a more forward-thinking service."

Victims reporting crime online will be provided with a desk-based investigation, with a police officer sourcing statements over the telephone and evidence such as CCTV being uploaded directly on to its IT system, police say.

President of the Burton and District Chamber of Commerce, Simon Chapman, hailed the new service as "a major step forward."

He said: "In view of the continuing pressures on business and mounting red tape, despite endeavours to remove much of it, this initiative by Staffordshire Police makes sound commercial and operational sense.

"Direct, online reporting of crime, supported by desk-based investigation, enabling crimes to be reported quickly and accurately, by those upon whom the crime has been perpetrated, is a major step forward.

"There is an expectation, from my perspective and experience as the MD of Yee Group, a Burton company installing monitored CCTV and intruder alarms, that more crimes will be reported as a result. The ability to report crimes online will offer a much easier, simplified method of filing reports.

"Supporting each and every victim of crime will be applauded by all businesses. It is yet another example of the go-ahead approach by the police in this county."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said the approach had already seen a much faster response to crime reports and was saving response officers' time as they were now only required at the point of arrest.

To report a business crime online, visit https://www.staffordshire.police.uk/reportit.