A Repton historian says the South Derbyshire village has received "lots of interest" after archaeologists confirmed a mass grave contained the remains of hundreds of Viking warriors from the 9th century.

Andy Austin, chairman of the Repton Village History Group, says he is now looking forward to further investigations to shed further light on the origins of the burial site at St Wystan's Church.

The grave was first uncovered in the 1980s but radiocarbon dating of the site revealed that the remains were thought to be too old to be Viking invaders.

But new scientific research has since revealed that the bones are all consistent with a date in the late 9th century and so are likely to belong to the Great Heathen Army that pillaged and raped its way through the land, bringing death and misery.

(Image: Cat Jarman University of Bristol)

The latest development has caused "a lot of interest" in the village according to Andy Austin, who said he is excited to see what news further investigations will bring.

"It is exciting because it confirms what we initially thought, that the findings were linked to the Great Viking Army," he said.

"We hope more investigations are carried out now and look forward to hearing more developments."

Historical records state that the Viking Great Army wintered in Repton in 873 AD and drove the Mercian king into exile.

Excavations led by archaeologists Martin Biddle and Birthe Kjølbye-Biddle at the church in the 1970s and 1980s unearthed several Viking graves and a charnel deposit of nearly 300 people underneath a shallow mound in the vicarage garden.

The mound appears to have been a burial monument linked to the Great Army.

It was also found that an Anglo-Saxon building, possibly a royal mausoleum, was cut down and partially ruined, before being turned into a burial chamber.

One room was packed with the remains of at least 264 people, around 20 per cent of whom were women.

Among the bones were Viking weapons and artefacts, including an axe, several knives, and five silver pennies dating to the period 872-875 A.D. 80 per cent of the remains were men, mostly aged 18 to 45, with several showing signs of violent injury.

(Image: Mark Horton)

During the excavations, everything pointed to the burial’s association with the Viking Great Army, but confusingly, initial radiocarbon dates suggested otherwise. It seemed to contain a mix of bones of different ages, meaning that they could not all have been from the Viking Age.

A double grave from the site – one of the only Viking weapon graves found in the country - was also dated, yielding a date range of 873-886 AD.

The grave contained two men, the older of whom was buried with a Thor’s hammer pendant, a Viking sword, and several other artefacts.