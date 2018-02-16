Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paraglider who felt "sick to the stomach" after having £5,000 worth of sports equipment stolen from his garage has pleaded for its safe return.

Clive Jones, of Lovatt Close, Stretton, said he felt as if he was "living in a bad dream" after discovering his prized sports gear had been taken from his garage which is situated in a field between Egginton and Etwall on the night of Wednesday, February 7.

The 62-year-old retired teacher said he made his way over to the garage on the afternoon of Thursday, February 8 when he noticed the door had been badly damaged.

He said: "It was just like a bomb had gone off. Everything had gone, the walls, the drawers, everything.

"What they did leave behind was metal fencing. The door had been badly driven into."

To Mr Jones's horror, two hang-glider power units, one para-glider power unit, one paraglider, a black BMX bike, a pillar drill machine, an air compressor and other tools had all been taken – amounting to a sum of around £5,000.

Mr Jones added: "It's really strange. You wouldn't want to pinch any of that stuff. You can't sell it off.

"It's useless to them, other than scrap, but it's worth a lot to me."

On Wednesday night, Mr Jones said he had been paragliding just a few hours before he believed the incident to have taken place. His hobby is now in jeopardy following the theft.

He said: "I've built up this collection up over the years. I dream about when I can next fly, I feel sick in the stomach that this has happened.

"They're just animals. I can't understand the mindset of these people."

Anyone who believes they may have any information on the whereabouts of Mr Jones's equipment should contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 18000062868.