Eighteen crashes on one two-mile stretch of the A38 near Burton in the last five years have led to calls for safety checks to be carried out.

The latest accident on the main road near Alrewas involved a red Seat Ibiza and a lorry, and happened on Tuesday, February 6, near the Fradley Arms. The accident left two men injured, one of them seriously.

In total there have been 18 accidents on the two-mile section of road on the north and southbound carriageways between the A513 for Alrewas and the Fradley junction. Two people were killed in separate crashes, according the website CrashMap, which is compiled by collision analysts and road safety professionals.

There were two other serious crashes in which people were injured. The other 14 were minor incidents and the drivers were not injured.

The website states on March 26 last year, there was a fatal accident and another death happened on the section of the road on April 27, last year. It also shows that on April 2 last year, two people were injured in a serious collision that involved five vehicles. The other serious crash involved two vehicles when one person was injured and happened in December 2014.

There have been other accidents on the A38 around the Branston turning, the website shows.

Now, Burton MP Andrew Griffiths has renewed his call for more safety measures on the busy, major route.

He said: "I have long been campaigning for improved safety on the A38, and while this accident took place outside my constituency, it remains clear to me that more needs to be done.

"I was surprised to learn recently following a Freedom of Information request to Staffordshire Police that there have been no prosecutions for speeding in the 60mph section between Barton and Branston. The number of serious accidents like Tuesday’s that we see on the A38 would indicate to me that speed limit enforcement should be taking place, and I have written to the local chief inspector calling for this.

"It is important to add that we do not yet know the cause of Tuesday’s accident, and my thoughts are with the injured drivers."

There has been no suggestion that speed played a factor in this accident, which saw the car driver being taken to the major trauma unit at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Mr Griffiths has long campaigned for the speed limit on the dual carriageway to be lowered and led the campaign that saw the speed limit on the section of the A38 between Barton and Branston being reduced in 2014, following a series of very serious accidents.

Tuesday’s crash, which happened near the Shell filling station, on the A38 at Fradley, in the early hours of the morning, saw the southbound side of the road closed for more than six hours as emergency services worked to free the car driver, carry out investigations at the scene and clear any debris from the wrecked car.

The driver of the red Seat Ibiza, who is a 34-year-old man from Stoke is in a "poorly but stable" condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The 49-year-old lorry driver was taken to Burton's Queen's Hospital after complaining of back and side pain.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police told the Burton Mail: "The car driver's condition remains the same, serious but stable, and the lorry driver is going to make a full recovery. The collision investigation unit is still investigating the incident and if anyone has any information they should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 077 of February 6."