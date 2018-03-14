Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The NSPCC has called for extra police training to halt child sex offences after sharp rises in abuse were recorded in Staffordshire and Derbyshire - including attacks on children under 10.

The charity, which seeks to protect youngsters in Burton and South Derbyshire, has spoken out after it was revealed recorded child sex offences in the UK are at an all-time high, with figures up by 15 per cent from last year at 64,667.

It means an offence being recorded every eight minutes on average in the country.

In Staffordshire, police recorded a total of 1,681 offences in 2016/17, up 25 per cent from 1,347 the year before, while the number of offences in Derbyshire increased to 1,066 last year – up from 983 the previous year.

New figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request to police found Staffordshire Police officers recorded crimes including rape, sexual assault and grooming.

Five offences against babies aged one or younger were recorded.

A total of 386 crimes in Staffordshire were recorded against children aged 10 and under, with 65 perpetrated against children aged four and under.

In 2016/17, a total of 374 offences recorded by Staffordshire Police were identified with an online element – up 66 per cent from 225 the year before.

The total number of sex offences committed against children is unknown, as some children may not have come forward out of fear or embarrassment, or may not even realise they have been abused.

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the charity, said: "This dramatic rise is extremely concerning and shows just how extensive child sexual abuse is.

"These abhorrent crimes can shatter a child’s life, leaving them to feel humiliated, depressed, or even suicidal. That is why it is crucial every single child who has endured abuse and needs support must get timely, thorough help so they can learn to rebuild their lives.

"These new figures suggest the police are making real progress in how they investigate sex offences against children. To help them tackle the issue going forward, we must ensure the police are equipped to work with other agencies and provide ongoing support and training to officers on the front line."

Now the NSPCC is calling for government to direct more resources to ensure high-quality training and support is available to frontline police officers to help raise awareness of safeguarding procedures and tackle child sex offences, especially online.

But it is also vital that children feel able to come forward to disclose abuse, according to the charity.

The NSPCC's "Speak Out. Stay Safe" programme visited more than 300 primary schools throughout Staffordshire and Derbyshire last year, helping nearly 60,000 children identify signs of abuse in an age-appropriate way, and what to do if they have been victims of such abuse.

These devastating accounts show how abuse can occur:

"I was playing an online game when someone I didn't know started sending me rude messages saying they wanted to have sex with me. The things they said were horrible and disgusting and made me feel scared. I blocked them but it was really scary and I was worried that someone I didn't know could message me like that." (Girl, 11 and under)

"My mum's boyfriend used to be really nice to me, but now he makes me play games that make me feel sad. He tells me it's a secret game and makes me promise that I won't tell anyone. In the games he has sex with me. It happens when my mum's out of the house. Every time he promises that he won't do it again but he always does. If I tell my mum about it she will hate both of us." (Girl, 10)

"At night time my dad makes me watch strange videos. I don't know what they are, but the people in them have no clothes on and they make me feel upset. Dad tells me to keep it a secret and that he loves me. I try and make him turn the videos off but he doesn't listen to me. He would go mad if I told anybody about it." (Girl, 11 and under)

"My dad has been touching me in private places. He does it when I visit his house at the weekend. Mum and dad have been having problems, so I don't want to tell her because it will upset her. I have told him to stop but he doesn't, I just want to make him stop." (Boy, 11 and under)

How to get help:

The NSPCC’s Childline service provides a safe, confidential place for children with no-one else to turn to, whatever their worry, whenever they need help. Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The free NSPCC helpline provides adults with a place where they can get advice and support, share their concerns about a child or receive general information about child protection. Adults can contact the helpline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

To find out more or to report concerns, call 0808 800 5000.