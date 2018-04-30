Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ambulance staff caring for patients in Burton and South Derbyshire say assaults which have seen health workers spat at and kicked are on the rise - with staff shortages blamed for a "hostile environment."

Physical assaults on health workers, including nurses and ambulance crews, have increased across England as staffing shortages create a "desperate situation," according to research by Unison union.

The study, which revealed a near-10 per cent rise in England last year with a "staggering" 21 per cent increase in hospitals with an A&E department, found that there were 56,435 assaults in 2016/17 compared with 51,447 the previous year in NHS trusts.

The information was provided by Freedom of Information (FoI) requests submitted by health magazine HSJ on behalf of the union. Trusts treating fewer patients within 18 weeks of referral saw the biggest increase in assaults, as did those struggling with financial deficits.

And staff at West Midlands Ambulance Service said the organisation is one of many health providers witnessing a rise in assaults.

In November last year a Branston man spat at paramedics who were trying to treat his injuries and caused more than £15,000 worth of damage to an ambulance.

As he was being treated by staff, he started to become violent, verbally abusing and spitting at the paramedics - a man and a woman - as well as causing £15,993 worth of damage to the ambulance. He was jailed for three months.

Head of security and safety, Steve Elliker, said: "Unfortunately, the figures show a continuation of the ongoing trend over the last few years and reflects the rise in activity. Employees have the right to work without fear of violence or intimidation and the Trust will take whatever action is appropriate to mitigate risks of harm.

"We urge staff to ensure that they report each and every case where they are abused so that we can continue to push for tougher sanctions."

However, Burton’s Queen’s Hospital, which is part of Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said staff had seen numbers fall after putting in new measures to tackle the abuse.

A spokesman for the hospital said the trust takes staff safety very seriously and is "encouraged" that the number of physical assaults has fallen over the past three years from 116 in 2015/16 to 96 in 2017/18.

The spokesman said: "The decline is a result of implementing new security measures with the presence of security on Queen’s Hospital site 24/7 and raising staff awareness about calling security when necessary.

"It is hoped that, as these security measures become more embedded, a reduction in the increasing number of non-physical aggressive incidents will also be realised over time."

Richard Hunter, ambulance operations manager at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said the service operates a "zero-tolerance" approach to any kind of abuse, physical or verbal.

He said: "Our staff on our frontline and in our control rooms work tirelessly to help and treat people every day and deserve to be treated with respect.

"We have a zero tolerance approach towards anybody who verbally or physically assaults our staff and our Security Management Specialists work hard with our colleagues in the police service to take action against anyone who verbally or physically assaults them.

"We like to remind people to be mindful of your actions and that alcohol or substance abuse is not an excuse."

The increased security has helped achieve results and a man who assaulted three ambulance staff from Swadlincote, shouted racist abuse and kicked a paramedic through the doors of a vehicle, was later jailed for six months.

The incident happened in July last year in Ashby.

Unison head of health Sara Gorton said: "Across the entire NHS, staff shortages are harming patient care and helping to create a hostile environment where health workers are increasingly at risk of being assaulted.

"It is no accident that trusts where the pressures seem the most extreme - where there are huge financial deficits or where it's a struggle to meet growing demands on services - have seen the steepest rise in the number of attacks. This desperate situation is only set to worsen as the squeeze on resources gets tighter.

"Now that there is no NHS or government organisation collecting data on assaults nationally, the picture is growing increasingly unclear. The safety of staff, who care for us when we are sick or injured, and their patients should be paramount."

The trade union gave details of a number of incidents, including a healthcare assistant on an orthopaedics ward where a patient with mental health issues shut the door of his room, grabbed her by the arm, put her in a headlock and would not let go.

Meanwhile, a registered nurse said that staffing pressures were making the situation worse, revealing regular abuse. She has been slapped by patients and recently saw a colleague punched in the face.

A male nurse in an acute admissions unit witnessed a colleague being threatened with a knife, saw a patient throw a chair through a window in anger, another aggressively threatening staff trying to prevent him from smoking on the ward, and said he had regularly been scratched and bitten by dementia patients.

A department of health and social care spokesman said: "NHS staff work incredibly hard in a high-pressure environment and it is completely unacceptable for them to be subject to aggression or violence.

"We are making crucial legal changes to ensure those who are violent face the full force of the law and NHS employers should have no hesitation in involving the police if their staff are subject to aggression or violence."