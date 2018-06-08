Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Burton who was spotted in the River Trent and later arrested by police has been released under investigation.

Police said a 33-year-old man from Burton was arrested at the scene in connection with a number of theft offences. It has now been confirmed he has been released under investigation while police continue to make enquiries.

Emergency services were called to the scene when it was reported that a man had been spotted in the river, close to St Peter's Bridge, at 2.45pm on Thursday, June 7.

One eyewitness told the Burton Mail they had heard the man was trying to get away from police officers when he entered the water, although this is yet to be confirmed by the police force.

Firefighters, paramedics and a water rescue unit were called to the scene alongside officers from Staffordshire Police.

It is not known whether the man got out of the water himself or had to be rescued. He was then checked over by paramedics at the scene but was found to not need medical treatment.