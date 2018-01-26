The video will start in 8 Cancel

River View Primary and Nursery School in Burton will be closed today after its boiler failed.

The school, in Suffolk Road, Burton confirmed through education authority Staffordshire County Council that it would have no heating and would be closed to pupils today Friday, January 26.

According to the county council, the school is expected to re-open on Monday, January 29. It also confirmed that the venue has notified it of the closure.

The primary school's website reads: "School will be closed to children on Friday, January 26, due to boiler failure. School will re-open on Monday, January 29."

The school has 362 pupils aged from three to 11.

Temperatures in Burton could fall as low as 2C in Burton today, according to the Weather Channel. Over the weekend the weather will be warmer but rainy, weather experts have said.