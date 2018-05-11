One man has been arrested and a woman was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Burton.
The A511 Tutbury Road has been closed off in both directions for roughly 16 hours, after Staffordshire Police were called to the scene at 8.50pm last night, Thursday, May 10.
The road remains shut near to the Beacon Hotel to just after Anslow Lane.
This is everything we know so far
- West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that a car had hit a tree in Anslow Lane.
- Two people were in a red Peugeot 306, with a 29-year-old woman from Ashbourne being taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. She is now in a stable condition.
- The woman had a cut to her face and West Midlands Ambulance Service believed she may have suffered head injuries.
- A 31-year-old man from Ashbourne, who police believe was driving the car, was arrested at 10pm last night accused of allegedly leaving the scene of an accident.
- Residents say they did not hear anything, but sirens are 'not unusual' on the road, they said.
- Bus operator, Midland Classic set up diversions for its services, the 401, 402 and 402A, via Rolleston to avoid the road.
- Pupils of St Modwen's Catholic Primary School, in Tutbury Road were still able to access the school as normal.