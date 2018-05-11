The video will start in 8 Cancel

One man has been arrested and a woman was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Burton.

The A511 Tutbury Road has been closed off in both directions for roughly 16 hours, after Staffordshire Police were called to the scene at 8.50pm last night, Thursday, May 10.

The road remains shut near to the Beacon Hotel to just after Anslow Lane.

This is everything we know so far