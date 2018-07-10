Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision between a car and a motorbike this morning, Tuesday, July 10, in Newhall.
This happened at around 10am between in Park Road between the A444 Woodland Road and Brook Street, in Newhall, according to traffic monitoring website, Inrix.
Park Road is currently closed and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed that they were called as one motorbike was on fire however was put out as they arrived.
Derbyshire Police meanwhile confirmed they were called shortly after 10am and that one man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries by an air ambulance.
Details are not yet known whether the man involved was the driver of the car or motorbike.
Ambulance service confirms a patient has been taken to hospital
A spokesman from East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.58am on 10 July to Park Road, Newhall.
“The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a car and a motorbike. We sent two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance, and one patient was taken to Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital via air ambulance.”
Road has now re-opened
Police confirm accident is between a car and motorbike
A spokesman from Derbyshire Police said: “We had a call at 10.05am from East Midlands Ambulance Service about a collision between a car and a motorbike.
“The road is closed, Park Road and a man has been taken to hospital via the air ambulance due to serious injuries.”
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue statement
A spokesman from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: “It was a road traffic collision involving one motorbike, we were called as it had caught fire.
“The fire was out on arrival however. The ambulance is in attendance and we are making the road safe. We received a call at 10.02am and had a stop call at 10.50am.
“We are still there now, but will be leaving soon.”