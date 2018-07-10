Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision between a car and a motorbike this morning, Tuesday, July 10, in Newhall.

This happened at around 10am between in Park Road between the A444 Woodland Road and Brook Street, in Newhall, according to traffic monitoring website, Inrix.

Park Road is currently closed and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed that they were called as one motorbike was on fire however was put out as they arrived.

Derbyshire Police meanwhile confirmed they were called shortly after 10am and that one man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries by an air ambulance.

Details are not yet known whether the man involved was the driver of the car or motorbike.

Follow along with our updates below as and when we get them.