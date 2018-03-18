Residents in Burton and South Derbyshire have woken up this Sunday morning under a blanket of snow.

Many are naming these conditions 'Beast from the East 2', following the freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall at the beginning of March that caused havoc on the area's roads and closed hundreds of schools across Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place by the Met Office from now until 10am on Monday, March 19.

According to the Met Office, the yellow warning indicates: "Snow showers are likely to continue throughout Sunday, with an increased chance that longer spells of snow will affect some areas.

"Southern and eastern regions look most vulnerable overnight and early on Sunday and then southwestern areas of England and south Wales into the daytime.

"Separate amber warnings are in force for those areas most likely to see disruption."

With patches of snowfall expected throughout the day, keep up to date with our live updates below.