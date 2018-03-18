Residents in Burton and South Derbyshire have woken up this Sunday morning under a blanket of snow.
Many are naming these conditions 'Beast from the East 2', following the freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall at the beginning of March that caused havoc on the area's roads and closed hundreds of schools across Derbyshire and Staffordshire.
A yellow weather warning is currently in place by the Met Office from now until 10am on Monday, March 19.
According to the Met Office, the yellow warning indicates: "Snow showers are likely to continue throughout Sunday, with an increased chance that longer spells of snow will affect some areas.
"Southern and eastern regions look most vulnerable overnight and early on Sunday and then southwestern areas of England and south Wales into the daytime.
"Separate amber warnings are in force for those areas most likely to see disruption."
With patches of snowfall expected throughout the day, keep up to date with our live updates below.
Runway closes at East Midlands Airport
According to East Midlands Airport, the runway is currently closed in order to clear snow until 10.30am today.
Airline, Ryanair has cancelled flights that were set to depart before 9.30am. Any passengers with queries are advised to visit https://www.ryanair.com/ie/en/travel-updates.
Roads closed across Derbyshire
Derbyshire Police has confirmed that the following roads are closed.
- A6024 Holme Moss,
- A57 Snake Pass
- A53 Leek Road
- A54 Cat & Fiddle
- A5004 Long Hill
- A515 Buxton to Newhaven
- A628 Woodhead Pass.
Fire service warning for those heading onto the roads
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue has issued the following advice for those travelling onto the areas roads in these snowy conditions
They are:
- Drive with care even on treated roads
- Keep well back from the vehicle in front
- Watch out for snowploughs which may throw out snow on either side
- Be prepared for the road conditions to change over relatively short distances
- Don’t risk driving through deep floodwater
Hour-by-hour forecast
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Burton, according to the Met Office.
10am, light snow shower -1C, 40% chance of snow
11am, light snow, -1C, 60% chance of snow
12pm, cloudy, -1C, 10% chance of snow
1pm, cloudy, 0C, 10% chance of snow
2pm, overcast, 0C, 10% chance of snow
3pm, overcast, -1C, 10% chance of snow
4pm, overcast, -1C, 10% chance of snow
5pm, overcast, -1C, 10% chance of snow
6pm, overcast, -1C, 10% chance of snow
7pm, cloudy, -2C, 10% chance of snow
8pm, cloudy, -2C, 10% chance of snow
9pm, overcast, -1C, 10% chance of snow
10pm, overcast, -1C, 10% chance of snow
11pm, overcast, -1C, 10% chance of snow