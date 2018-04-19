The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drivers using a major commuter route in and out of Burton are being warned to expect some delays.

Severn Trent Water is currently repairing a burst sewer pipe on the A5121 Wellington Road, near to B&Q store, with temporary traffic lights causing some delays, particularly during rush-hour traffic.

The temporary lights are predicted to be in place until Wednesday, April 25, while the work is being carried out and the road is returned to normal.

A spokesman for Severn Trent Water said: "Our teams are currently repairing a burst sewer pipe on Wellington Road in Burton.

"We're sorry if this causes any inconvenience, but our priority will be to fix the pipe and return everything back to normal as quickly as possible."

It comes as gas distribution company Cadent is carrying out urgent work in Rolleston Road, Stapenhill, due to a possible loss of gas supply.

Two-way traffic lights will be in place until Wednesday, April 25, while the work is being carried out.

Meanwhile, South Staffordshire Water is currently carrying out work in Festival Road, Branston, which will include part of the road being coned off.

The work is being carried out until Friday, April 20, for meter installation.

The water company is also working in Cricketers Close, Stapenhill, where is it installing a meter and will again see part of the road closed off. Work is due to continue until Monday, April 23.

And drivers heading through Dallow Street, in Burton, could experience some delays as O2 and BT both carry out work.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be in place until Monday, April 23, while maintenance work is carried out on the telecoms mast.

Western Power Distribution is also carrying out urgent excavation work to locate and repair a cable fault in Clay Street, Stapenhill.

This will continue until Monday, April 23 and will see part of the road coned off.

The power company is also in Grafton Road, in Stapenhill, to disconnect a supply, which again will affect the road. The work will be carried out until Friday, April 20.

Temporary traffic lights are in place at Bridge Street, in Stretton, until Wednesday, April 25, while Weston Power Distribution carries out work.