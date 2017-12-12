The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists out and about this evening are being warned of a number of incidents on the roads.

The rain should wash away much of the ice and snow tonight but there are reports of an incident in Burton Road, Castle Gresley, at the bottom of Mount Pleasant.

The accident, which involved two vehicles took place between Bridge Street and A444 Burton Road / Castle Road.

The accident is reported as being near to Woodside Farm Commercial. Police are currently attending the scene and the road is closed.

Manchester Lane in Hartshorne is also closed in both directions between Heath Lane and A514 Main Street due to icy roads.

Drivers are also being reminded that Etwall Road in Willington is likely to remain closed until later tonight following the fracture of a metal pipe.

Gas firm Cadent was called last night alerting it to a smell of gas.

Elsewhere an earlier multi-vehicle accident on the A514 Hartshorne Road has cleared.

The incident, which happened at the A511 Burton Road / B5004 Moira Road (New Inn roundabout) left the road partially blocked and caused heavy traffic but has since cleared.