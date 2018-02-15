Roadworks on the A38 are causing major delays this evening.
The works are reported to be on the southbound side of the road heading into Burton from Derby by the OK Diner restaurant.
One lane has been closed as road works are carried out.
Traffic is said to be at a standstill, according to one eye witness, as hundreds motorists across Burton and South Derbyshire travel home during rush hour. Another witness said the traffic had backed all the way up to Derby.
Motorists are advised to find an alternative route or expect delays as traffic starts to build along the busy road. Traffic is also affected towards the Toyota Island and the A50.
This is an ongoing incident. Follow our live blog below for updates.
Traffic is building on the A38
The burgundy line indicates where traffic is heaviest.
Witness says traffic is backed up to Derby
One witness, who was travelling on the northbound carriage of the A38, described the traffic chaos.
It wasn’t easy to tell as I was driving the other way, but looked like there was some work of some sort being done on the lay-by of the A38 southbound, between Toyota Island and the petrol station/OK Diner. That was slowing things down, and the traffic was backing up past Toyota Island back down the A38 towards Derby. It was also affecting traffic flow around Toyota Island and backing things up on the A50 towards Toyota Island too.
One lane has been closed due to the roadworks by the 50’s American Diner.