Roadworks on the A38 are causing major delays this evening.

The works are reported to be on the southbound side of the road heading into Burton from Derby by the OK Diner restaurant.

One lane has been closed as road works are carried out.

Traffic is said to be at a standstill, according to one eye witness, as hundreds motorists across Burton and South Derbyshire travel home during rush hour. Another witness said the traffic had backed all the way up to Derby.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route or expect delays as traffic starts to build along the busy road. Traffic is also affected towards the Toyota Island and the A50.

This is an ongoing incident. Follow our live blog below for updates.