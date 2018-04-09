The video will start in 8 Cancel

Work on a major Burton road is set to continue for two more days, with drivers warned to expect further delays.

South Staffordshire Water is currently laying new water pipes in High Street, with one lane closed off and traffic lights in place.

It was due to be completed by Friday, April 6, but the work which began last Tuesday is now expected to last until tomorrow, Tuesday, April 10, as a new road surface is laid.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Water said: "Our planning team has confirmed that the reinstatement work will be completed today and the installation of an anti-skid road surface will be completed tomorrow; the entire job will then be completed."

The work has been causing major tailbacks across the town in rush-hour traffic, with some drivers reporting being stuck for more than 30 minutes.