A prisoner has escaped from Sudbury prison in South Derbyshire just a week after a female inmate escaped from neighbouring Foston Hall.

The escape comes in the same month that a third prisoner had his sentence extended for fleeing the jail.

Robber Navarone Dominic McIntosh, 29, was convicted after appearing at Birmingham Crown Court in February 2016, being sentenced to four years in jail for robbery and theft.

But McIntosh made his escape from the open prison on Wednesday, December 27.

He has friends and family in Birmingham and West Midlands Police have been informed of his absence.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting reference 17000542266.

On December 22, Sefora Tanase, a heavily pregnant prisoner at Foston Hall, a women-only facility, made a break for it after visiting the Royal Derby Hospital in the city.

Tanase is currently serving a sentence for theft offences.

Earlier this month, on Thursday, December 21, a convict from HMP Sudbury had his sentence extended after escaping and being at large for six months.

Ross Mollard, 31, left HMP Sudbury on day release on June 10 but failed to return and a manhunt was launched.

Now he is back behind bars at the higher security HMP Nottingham having pleaded guilty to being unlawfully at large.

Mollard was convicted at crown court as a 19-year-old in 2005 for aggravated burglary.