A former Burton nightclub owner said he will plunge into debt after a pension benefit was axed as part of Government changes for older homeowners.

Robert Cadd, who was behind the former Jubilee nightclub, says he will now fall behind on his bills after the support for mortgage interest (SMI) he receives will no longer be paid as a free benefit towards the cost of his house bills and mortgage. Instead, the government is offering to loan pensioners the money, which will have to be repaid later with interest when their home is sold.

It is believed around 124,000 pensioners are affected.

Mr Cadd, of Tutbury Road, Burton, who is still paying off his mortgage at 76-years-old due to a business loan he previously took out, said he is rejecting the loan offer as it will mean the cash will eventually be repaid by taking money from the sale of his home when he dies, with the debt passing to his family.

However, despite the benefit being around since the 1980s, the Government now says it is “reasonable” to ask that anyone who has received financial help towards their mortgage should be asked to pay that back.

SMI is a benefit for people who fall on hard times and are struggling to keep up their mortgage payments. It is currently paid for 124,000 people - almost half of them pensioners - at a cost of £170million a year.

On April 6, support for mortgage interest (SMI) was axed as a benefit for new or existing claimants. Claimants will instead be invited to apply for a loan if they want to continue to be supported. They then have to repay the loan if they sell or transfer ownership of the property, if there is enough equity in the property.

Mr Cadd, who also ran a successful milk business for more than 20 years, admitted that by rejecting the offer of a loan, which equates to £12.30 a week, he will fall behind on his bills. He also believes he will be forced to downsize and leave the home has lived in for 40 years.

He said: “I was receiving £12.30 a week in SMI from the Government towards my mortgage which is £509 a month. It has stopped but instead of taking it off me completely they give it as a loan on your own property.

“I get my normal state pension of £124 a week. I’ve had my £12.30 in SMI for three years. I also took out a private pension when I was self-employed, and get £235.11 a month.

“I don’t want a charge putting on my house and they will then charge interest so I had the money stopped. I will be down by about £49.20 a month and I won’t be able to pay the bills and I will go into debt.

“I will probably have to sell and downsize. I have been in this house for 40 years and it is a nice house.

“It is like robbing Peter to feed Paul. They will give you a loan and will take it off your property when you die.

“I have a mortgage left for another six years so that’s £3,000 in six years which will be taken off my home when I die.”

Mr Cadd ran the Jubilee which later became Abracaddabra's, from 1988 and sold the business to Wing Wah in 2006.

He believes that thousands of pensioners will be affected by the changes and he is now in contact with Age Concern for advice.

A Department for Work and Pension spokesman said: "Over time, someone’s house is likely to increase in value, so it’s reasonable that anyone who has received financial help towards their mortgage should be asked to pay that back.

“People who sign up to the loan will continue to get help with their mortgage interest and it is only repayable if there is available equity when the property is sold.

“If people decide to decline the loan now but change their mind in future the loan can be backdated so in effect there would be no break in payments.

“We have already contacted everyone currently in receipt of SMI to explain the change but we are making sure people have time to review the documents, obtain advice and consider their options.”

The spokesman added that everyone who is in receipt of SMI is being offered the option to take up the SMI loan. Claimants may change their mind on whether to take or decline a loan at any time.