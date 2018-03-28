Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Rolleston father of two can finally tick the London Marathon off his bucket list when he puts his running shoes on this April - in memory of his grandma and uncle.

Running enthusiast Sean Durkan, 40, had previously applied to enter the race six times but only managed to win a place in October last year.

Sean is set to run the marathon – to be held on April 22 – in honour of his late uncle and grandmother who both died of Alzheimer's disease.

He said: "I found out I got the place on October 18 and my uncle sadly died mid-November.

"My gran also had Alzheimer's 20 years ago so it's something that affects the whole family. It's a really good charity to get behind and something that I'm passionate about."

Sean, who works in marketing, said the London marathon had always been on his bucket-list of ambitions and thought the time was right after he turned 40.

Other items on his list include travelling to cities such as New York, Paris, Berlin and Tokyo.

He said: "Five years ago when I started running I did the Derby 10K and the Nottingham half marathon. Then I stopped running and never really got back into it until I got to 40.

"When I got my place and went out to train I thought, 'oh my god, I'm never going to be able to do this!' but I'm getting more excited because every long run I do I increase my mileage. On the day I’ll be OK.

"If the money raised can provide funds for a scientist to work on this or look at drugs to carry out research it's rewarding. It's giving something back.

"It's too late for my uncle Owen and Grandma Elsie but if it can help somebody else in the future it's an amazing feeling."

Sean has smashed his original JustGiving target of £2,000 by managing to raise £3,217.19 for Alzheimer's Research UK, funding 157 hours of vital dementia research so far.

Donate to Sean's JustGiving page here.