A Rolleston dad who woke to find his house on fire, has told how instincts from his days in the Navy kicked in and helped him save his wife and six children.

The dad, who wishes to be known only as Paul, said he and his family were lucky to get out of the house fire alive after it was started by a faulty television.

Now he has shared his terrifying experience in a hope of helping others get out alive in the event of a fire. He has also given backing to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service's 'Get Out Stay Out' fire safety campaign.

Firefighters were called to Paul’s home in Rolleston-on-Dove at 2.10am on Monday, February 12, after he and his wife, who are both in their thirties, were woken by smoke alarms in the property.

They soon realised the lounge was on fire and smoke was spreading rapidly up the stairs blocking their escape route. The couple quickly gathered the family in a back bedroom where Paul knew they could escape out of the window onto the conservatory roof.

Paul, who used to be in the Merchant Navy, crawled along the floor to get his two-year-old son who was still asleep in his cot while his wife began helping the other children get out of the window.

Talking about the night of the fire, Paul said: "I think my training from my Navy days kicked in as I remembered I needed to stay low to the ground where the smoke was thinner.

"As I passed my son out the window to my wife I began to feel like I couldn't breathe as by this point the smoke was very thick, so I fell out of the window and landed with such force I went through the conservatory roof.

"If it wasn't for the smoke alarms we probably would have never woken up. They saved our lives.

"The fire took hold so quickly that those few minutes from the alarms going off were vital and gave us just enough time to get out. At first I thought the alarm sounding was my alarm clock on my phone, so luckily I had my phone in my hand to ring 999 as soon as I realised the house was on fire."

The emergency services arrived quickly and got to work, saving the family's pet dogs which were inside the house. The property was extensively damaged.

Paul said: "I had considered trying to go in to get them but the doors were locked so I couldn’t. I now realise if I had done this I would have collapsed from the smoke and may not be here today.

"I was given oxygen and we all went to hospital to be checked over. Thankfully the children were okay; the older ones were just in shock.

"The oxygen masks the firefighters used on the dogs were fantastic and made such a difference to them. Sadly, one of our dogs had underlying health issues and he wasn't in a good way after the fire so we had to let him go."

While Paul admits he and his family were lucky to get to safety, the traumatic experience has shown him the importance of taking fire safety seriously and he is now backing the ‘Get Out Stay Out campaign.

The campaign aims to remind people of the dangers of attempting to tackle a fire yourself, including trying to gather belongings or going back inside a building a building during a blaze. The campaign highlights the importance of leaving the property as soon as possible and waiting outside for the fire crews to arrive.

Paul said: "The house is going to take months to sort out, the lounge was destroyed and everywhere was badly smoke damaged but we are all okay and that is the main thing.

"I think the Get Out Stay Out campaign is a very good idea as it informs people and raises awareness that you shouldn't tackle a fire yourself, the best thing to do is get out and leave it to firefighters who are well equipped to deal with it safely."

A fire investigation found the fire started accidentally due to a faulty television which was left on standby in the lounge.