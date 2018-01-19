The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Rolls-Royce car was involved in a crash which closed a Burton road for more than an hour.

The A5121 Derby Street, at its junction with Victoria Road, in the town, was closed, due to the incident which involved three cars, including the rolls-Royce at 8.20pm last night, Thursday, January 18.

Very slow traffic was reported in the area as recovery of the vehicles took place.

The incident happened near to Mac's Cafe and takeaway and involved a brown Rolls-Royce and a silver Renault Clio. Police could not provide details of the third car which was involved.

West Midlands Ambulance Service did attend but there were no serious injuries reported.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said the incident was not serious and the road reopened at 9.50pm.