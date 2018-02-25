Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in Burton, South Derbyshire and Uttoxeter are being warned over heartless online scams after a local widow in her late 70s was conned out of £116,000.

Vulnerable victims are being manipulated into sending cash to people they believe are genuine love interests - but are in fact criminals.

Conmen are taking to social media to target individuals looking for love and companionship, and after building what appears to be a loving relationship, the fraudster will create a crisis and ask the victim for money to help them.

Once the money is sent, the conman will return again and again asking for more and more money, say police.

One victim from Derbyshire was conned out of more than £110,000 by a fraudster believed to be from Nigeria.

The widow, in her late 70s, struck up the friendship on Facebook. After more than 900 messages were exchanged the conman said family members had been shot and told the victim he needed money to travel to the UK.

Over the course of six months she transferred £116,000 with a promise that the money would be paid back - but it never was.

Following a thorough investigation by Derbyshire Constabulary the case has now been passed to authorities in Nigeria to investigate.

Digital police community support officer James Land, said: "Online dating can be a brilliant way of finding love in the modern world; however, people need to keep their wits about them.

"The emotional relationships that people strike up online can be very strong – even when they may never have met in person.

"Conmen rely on that connection to extract money from victims, especially as we move closer to the festive period and people may feel increasingly lonely and isolated.

"And once they know they have the potential to get their hands on cash they will keep coming back for more."

While the majority of accounts on dating websites are genuine people looking for romance, people who are using these sites should be wary when entering into a new relationship – and especially if money is asked for.

Here are five top tips on how to keep safe when looking for love online: