Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters mounted a rope rescue to come to the aid of a stricken elderly woman who had fallen at her home to help get her downstairs.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that crews were called to Alrewas, at 11pm yesterday, Monday, February 12, to an elderly woman who was stranded after falling at her home in the village.

They then enlisted the help of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service at 11.48pm to help get the 79-year-old, who had suffered a neck injury, down the stairs.

Crews from Barton under Needwood and a rope rescue team from Stafford carried out the tricky manoeuvre to rescue the woman by lowering her to the ground floor.

The ambulance said the rescue was undertaken due to the spiral staircase. The woman, who has not been named, was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital.