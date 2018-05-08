Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stretton Gala is set to have a Royal twist as it will be held on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The second annual gala, which is held at St Mary's Church Hall, in Stretton will this year take place on Saturday, May 19. When the date was selected for the gala, the royal wedding had not been announced, with organisers now planning to add a royal twist to the event.

The 'traditional village fete' is on same day as the eagerly anticipated Royal wedding between sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry, and American actress, Meghan Markle.

(Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Organisers, a group of volunteers from Stretton, decided to still hold the gala and to add a Royal theme to proceedings to celebrate the big day.

There will also be two special guests to open the event at 11am, although organisers are staying tight-lipped about who they will be.

The royal wedding will be shown live inside the village church and will be free for visitors to watch, while visitors are being encouraged to dress up as a prince or princess and take part in a fancy dress competition.

There will be a separate children's fancy dress competition, along with a raffle and a dog show that is free to enter.

A series of stalls will be set in the field surrounding the church, including gin tasting, samosa specialists, craft stalls and more.

Organiser, Val Atkin who is a member of Stretton Parish Council said she hopes this will become an annual event after it was immensely popular last year.

She said: "It was very good last year, even though the weather was atrocious. It's the same date, after we announced it, we realised it was the same date as the Royal Wedding.

"We decided to centre it around that."

The day's events will kick off from 11am, and will conclude at roughly 4pm.