Golden oldie Hope - a 'bag of bones' when she was first taken in by the RSPCA in Burton - is on the lookout for a loving home after more than six months in care.

The 12-year-old black and white cat was brought into the RSPCA shelter in Hillfield Lane as a very underweight stray on October 9, 2017.

Staff say when she first arrived at the animal shelter she was very thin and are hoping someone can give her the forever home she deserves.

Liz Topliff, cattery supervisor at the RSPCA in Hillfield Lane, said: "Hope was a bag of bones when she first arrived at the animal home and blood tests revealed her to be hyperthyroid.

"Hope's journey with us has been a long one but looking at her now it is hard to believe she is the same cat. She has flourished since getting treatment and is one of the sweetest cats you will ever meet.

"She is very chatty and just brilliant really with such a nice temperament.

"She's very interactive and you would hardly know she is 12-years-old. She will require daily medication but her condition is easily manageable with her medication cost at about £25 to £30 a month."

She said Hope could live with older children in a relaxed home with no other pets.

Liz added: "She is a fantastic girl who loves to meet new people and will make a wonderful companion. We would love to see her find her forever home after 178 days of patiently waiting."

For more information or to give Hope a loving home, please contact the RSPCA Burton and District branch on 01283 569165.

The RSPCA has launched a new campaign to help care for older animals who can take up to three times longer to re-home. Visit the website for more information on how to support the Golden Oldies .