A dog which chewed off its own tail and another that had its face ripped off in a fight are just two of the animal horror stories that Burton RSPCA inspector Laura Baker has seen.

But the charity's success stories in intervening to stop cruelty and nursing injured or mistreated animals back to health are what keep Laura going.

Not everyone can witness the harrowing scenes of animal abuse on a daily basis, but when Laura Baker joined the RSPCA at 22, she knew it was all she wanted to do.

Laura had previously volunteered at a local farm where they cared for rescue animals brought in from different shelters, but knew she wanted to take her love for animals further.

And it wasn't until a group of animals from the RSPCA came to the farm that she realised she wanted to turn her interests into a career.

The 35-year-old said: "I thought, instead of caring for them, I'd like to be part of the dealing with it.

"I temped for the police for a bit so I thought I might have wanted to do that, but when I saw what the police have to deal with, I thought, no thanks!"

Originally from Wolverhampton, Laura lives near Stafford with her husband and works for the RSPCA in Hillfield Lane, Burton.

Her job means she routinely checks up on neglect and cruelty complaints by visiting the homes of the animals in question and checking on their welfare.

She also advises animal owners on how to care for their pet properly, issues warnings if they are being mistreated or in some instances, takes cases to court.

Inspectors range from working closely with the police, local councils and veterinary surgeons to rescuing wild animals such as deer or foxes that are trapped.

On a normal day, Laura starts her work from home. The role of an RSPCA inspector is mainly home-based, so employees will start out by checking their emails and on any ongoing cases.

Most days she receives calls to addresses from people concerned about the welfare of a neighbour's pet. She will then travel to these homes and ask to see the animal before issuing advice or telling them to take the pet to the vet.

In serious instances, the case is logged and the police are asked to intervene. Under the Animal Welfare Act, RSPCA inspectors cannot seize an animal as they do not have a warrant to enter a property, which can often prove frustrating for Laura.

She said: "We have things coming in every day, including abandonments, so you want to get there that day, especially if someone says the dog has been left for a few days.

"We prioritise our work and get round as many as we can."

And it isn't always plain sailing. Laura says pet owners can become aggressive when they receive an unexpected visit by an inspector, but the anger isn't always directed at Laura.

She said: "I think people would assume people get really annoyed at us, but more often than not people are more annoyed at who has called us.

"They ask why a neighbour has done this and why they haven’t spoken to them directly. We get so much of that!

"When they know who the caller is and it's slightly malicious, that's when they flare up.

"If it's genuine, they're shocked and want to show you the animal and there is no problem."

But there are some cases that have stayed with Laura throughout her career.

Some days she can see the most disturbing circumstances that are not suited for the faint-hearted – and it's down to her to find the best possible outcome for that animal.

Laura, who is expecting her first child, said: "It is hard to switch off. I think most people would say that.

"It depends what you're dealing with, some days you're just doing normal complaints.

"I guess you just get used to dealing with it because you have to.

"Some jobs stay with you because of some of the things you see, but not all the time. It's usually the really horrible cases or just the really tragic ones.

"I saw one dog that had been in a really big fight and it had to be put to sleep because its face had been ripped off, even though it was a complete accident."

Although Laura faces challenges in her role on a daily basis, it isn’t all doom and gloom.

A few years ago she went to visit a little dog called Bruno who was so thin he had collapsed.

Part of his tail had been removed because he was so hungry and bored he had chewed it off.

After he was taken into an RSPCA shelter and rehabilitated, Laura went to visit him and could not believe it was the same poorly pooch she had seen on her initial visit.

She said: "To go and see him at the animal home and see how fit and healthy he was doing was amazing.

She said at his original home, he was never out, never walked and almost starved to death.

"And then he became a landlord's dog in a pub, and as you can imagine he had the life of Riley, sprawled out by the fire."

“The really challenging jobs are when you have dogs in pens at the bottom of the garden where it's as almost as bad as starving them, but people can't see that.

"The worst thing you deal with is when the vets say there is nothing they can do for an animal.

"Because that's all you want to do, make them have that lovely life you want them to have.

"Dogs just love you. And that's why they fight in pits because they're so loyal. They will die for their dad because that's the nature of a dog, and people take advantage of that."

To learn more about the RSPCA, visit www.rspca.org.uk/home.