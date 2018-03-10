Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The RSPCA has named the most unloved dog breeds waiting months in shelters - including Bella the crossbreed who has been left with the charity in Burton for over a year.

While most dogs brought into the animal welfare homes are found loving owners within an average of 41 days, American Bulldogs, Rottweilers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers can sadly wait up to 80 per cent longer in rescue centres up and down the country.

American Bulldog cross-breeds wait the longest at 74 days, with American Bulldogs at 65 days, the same as Boxer crosses, according to the animal charity.

(Image: Getty)

Sadly the most commonly seen dog at the RSPCA, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, waits an average of 62 days before finding their forever home - including at the Burton RSPCA branch.

However, new homes have been found for 887 Staffies and 387 Staffie crosses by RSPCA centres over the last three years, according to statistics.

Dogs waiting the longest number of days for their new home:

American Bulldog Cross: 74

American Bulldog: 65

Boxer Cross: 65

German Shepherd Cross: 62

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross: 62

Rottweiler: 57

Husky Cross: 52

Staffordshire Bull Terrier: 51

Mastiff: 48

Crossbreed: 47

The dogs waiting the least amount of time are spaniels with the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel waiting an average of 12 days, the Cocker Spaniel waiting 16 days and the Springer Spaniel waiting 18 days.

The statistics relate to dog breeds with 30 or more adoptions over the last three years.

The RSPCA has a number of pets who have been waiting for homes for a while and may have been overlooked due to their appearance or their medical needs.

One example is nine-year-old Bella, a crossbreed who has been at Burton's RSPCA branch for more than a year.

Bella was brought to the Hillfield Lane branch via an inspector and staff at the charity know little about her past.

However it is thought that Bella spent much of her life cooped up in a small crate, which could explain her shyness around new people.

Volunteers say Bella can sometimes be shy and unsure about new experiences. She also tends to cower and be nervous around certain objects.

The RSPCA says Bella would be best suited to a quiet home and would prefer small teenagers as small children could be overwhelming for her.

But staff say she needs a patient and loving owner who has time to really get to know her "cracking" personality.

However the pooch, who is described as a "real sweetheart", doesn't get so much as a second glance when visitors come to the shelter.

According to staff, visitors walk right past Bella and it is feared she will never get the forever home she so desperately wants.

Dave Dubois, manager at Burton's RSPCA branch in Stretton, said: "It's such a shame as no one gives Bella a second look. She had to have an operation when she first came into us as she had some mammary lumps removed and she has a touch of arthritis but we would support whoever adopted her with aftercare for this.

"She came to stay with me after her operation and personality-wise she is one of the funniest dogs I have ever met. She gets herself excited and she talks to you and sounds like a little dinosaur. She knew when it was food time and she would dance up and down on her front legs.

"She loves to watch TV and is no bother at all in the house, she is a bit of a couch potato, she would make someone a lovely companion."

Thinking about adopting Bella?

Adopting a dog from the RSPCA comes with a fee of £135.

The cost covers neutering, microchipping, vaccination and flea and worm treatments.

Six weeks of free MoreThan insurance is also included.

Visit the RSPCA's website here for more information and how to adopt Bella.