A Burton tot battling leukaemia could not risk going outside to play in the snow – so nurses brought two bucketfuls to her hospital bed.

Three-year-old Ruby Gotheridge was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia on Thursday, January 25 and has been undergoing chemotherapy at Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Initially, she was kept in hospital for two weeks before being released. She now has to return for regular treatment over the next two-and-a-half years or if she falls ill.

But, on Friday, March 16, hours before the latest freeze left Burton a winter wonderland, Ruby was admitted to Queen's Hospital in the town with a high temperature.

Ruby loves snow, according to her mother Gail Gotheridge, and when the white stuff came down once again, she was left disappointed when told that she could not go outside to play due to the risk of infection.

Thoughtful nurses from the hospital put a smile back on Ruby's face when they decided to go outside and scoop up two buckets of snow for the youngster to play with and make a snowman.

Gail, of Wyggeston Street, said it was just one example of how "brilliant" nurses and play workers had been with her daughter.

She said: "She just loves the snow and really wanted to play in it on Sunday. The nurses scooped some up and brought it inside for her. They've been brilliant, the nurses and play workers.

"Ruby can’t really leave her room when in hospital now because of the risk of infection. But they always play with her, they sit here and make bracelets and play. They’re just brilliant."

Gail, 38, also insisted that her daughter was still "very positive" despite starting to lose her hair following chemotherapy.

"I think it helps that she doesn't completely understand what she is going through compared to some of the older children. That might make it easier.

"But she just gets on with it and she's so strong."

When her daughter was diagnosed, Gail said: "She's a fighter and she will get through this." She said Ruby had the "right attitude" for the treatment, even calling her fitted tubes her 'wrigglys'.

Before the diagnosis, Ruby was taken to hospital after suffering a number of viral infections and high temperatures over the Christmas period.

Following a blood test, medical professionals told her mum the shattering news that Ruby had leukaemia.

Ruby's identical twin sister Evie has also undergone checks over fears that she too could develop the condition but thankfully the results were negative.

On Saturday, March 24, a special Easter bingo is being held at Carver Road Community centre in Burton to raise funds for Ruby.

All are welcome to the family-friendly event, with doors opening at 6.30pm until late. There will be a tombola, raffle and an auction on the night, with refreshments also available.

A dedicated Facebook page entitled Ruby's Journey has been set up online by Gail to allow people to follow her daughter's battle with the disease, and currently has more than 600 followers.