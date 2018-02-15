The video will start in 8 Cancel

Customers who have bought a popular Quorn rice product have been urged to return it - after some batches were found to contain pieces of rubber.

The meat-substitute giant recalled its 400g packs of Chilled Quorn Tikka Masala and Basmati Rice (400g), stating that the product had become contaminated.

Customers are urged to return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

(Image: Food Standards Agency)

The batches in question are the rice product with the use-by dates March 1, March 2 and March 3, 2018.

A spokesman for food hygiene watchdog the Food Standards Agency said: "The presence of rubber makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a safety risk."

No other Quorn products are known to be affected by the contamination.

A poster warning people about the recall will be displayed in every shop which sells or sold the product.

Concerned members of the public are urged to contact the customer services team on 0845 602 9000 or email customer.services@quornfoods.com.