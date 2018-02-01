Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The "changing nature of families in Derbyshire" has led to a county council rethink on the status of same-gender parents in a far-reaching equality update.

The consultation, given the green light at the cabinet meeting at Thursday, January 11, seeks to update the county council's equality policies - which have remained largely unchanged since 2011.

As a result, council officers have drafted a number of updates in reaction to new laws which have "expanded the rights of citizens to fair treatment," along with changes among UK attitudes and the diversity of Derbyshire.

Officers wrote in the draft report that the "changing nature of families in Derbyshire" would be sufficiently recognised, and would "broaden coverage from the statutory term 'maternity'" and acknowledge the role played by parents of all genders.

The consultation starts on Monday, January 15 and will last for six weeks. Once complete it will set the new policy in concrete until 2021.

It seeks to "improve the lives of local people who experience inequality or discrimination."

County council officers wrote in a report to councillors: "The council has a long history of tackling inequality and discrimination.

"Over this time our priorities have ensured that whatever the economic climate people in Derbyshire have access to employment, decent living standards and the high quality services which they need.

"We take our responsibilities as an employer very seriously and have worked hard to ensure that our employees are supported and well trained to deliver the best possible services for local people.

"Shrinking public sector resources will undoubtedly result in changes to the way in which we work.

"However, we will continue our work on equality and diversity, looking at new and different ways of working but always ensuring that the many and diverse communities of Derbyshire lie at the heart of how we work, the decisions we make, and the services we provide.

"It's important that the council keeps up to date with the law and good practice around equality and diversity which is there to ensure people are treated fairly.

"Recent changes to the law include the introduction in 2015 of shared parental leave which means working couples can share leave and pay.

"The council remains highly committed to advancing equality, eradicating unfair treatment and promoting good relations across, and between, all our communities and this strategy will act as the main vehicle to deliver our equality and diversity priorities moving forward."

The 'consultation and diversity strategy and revised equality and diversity policy' contains further landmark updates.

It also seeks to follow advice from the Secretary of State and adopt a standard definition for anti-semitism.

Further updates include the inclusion of rural isolation as a form of exclusion; adding national identity, in addition to race and ethnicity; and introducing gender identity, as well as gender re-assignment.

Members of the public are encouraged to take part in the consultation by filling out the questionnaire here.