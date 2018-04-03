Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a 21-year-old who died in a horror car crash have said it was like "being hit by a train" when they were told he had died.

Samuel Mcneil, of Branston, was killed in a car crash in Overseal, on December 16, 2016.

His family have now spoken of the nightmare of the 15 months since he was killed when he was the passenger in a car driven by Alex Smith, from Stapenhill.

Smith was jailed for just under seven years for causing death by dangerous driving two weeks ago. He had lied about who was driving that night, insisting that Samuel was behind the wheel after the pair went to the pub together.

Smith was over the drink-drive limit having drunk between six and 10 pints of lager and five glasses of Jägermeister and Redbull (known as a Jagerbomb), the court was told. He was speeding when his car clipped a kerb and rolled over.

Samuel’s dad Davy Mcneil and step-mum Cathy Harris have now spoken to the Burton Mail about the toughest 15 months of their lives.

Samuel, who was known by many as "Razor" was well known and much loved by many. He was a self-confessed party animal who gained a legion of friends and fans with his "shuffling" dances and kind heart, they said.

Davy, 49, said the talented structural engineer was not only his beloved son but his best friend and that he had had the pleasure of raising him and working alongside him in later life.

Businessman Davy, of Horninglow, said: "It was very rare that you would see Samuel without a smile on his face. He never liked to see anybody hurt or unhappy and he was very kind-hearted.

"Samuel loved a party and was a good dancer, he used to do the shuffle and loved a boogie. One dance by Drake was his song and he was always entertaining.

"What amazed me about Samuel was that he was never still. His phone was always pinging, he was so popular."

When the former Paget School pupil was not making people laugh, he was hard at work and his dedication saw him offered jobs left, right and centre.

Davy said: "As a family we were very close and he learned all he could here at the family business but he needed his certificates so he went to other companies, but he was still here every day. People were offering him jobs left, right and centre.

"He was a genius lad and so strong, but the ingenuity and pride he had meant he fitted into whatever he set his mind to.

"Samuel lit up the workplace and in the winter he would "defrost" the place with his energy. He always made people feel better."

Samuel had spoken of a "change of path" career-wise days before he died, but they never found out what it was he wanted to do.

Davy said: "He came in to work just before the accident and told me he was thinking of changing his path. We told him we would support him in whatever he chose because his capabilities were there. Unfortunately we never found out what his next step was because then the accident came."

Speaking about the night they got the devastating call to say Samuel had been killed, tearful Cathy told how she had to break the news to the love of her life that his oldest son had died.

She said: "I got a call from Samuel’s little brother Jamie, 17, to say there had been an accident. The police had already spoken to Samuel’s mum who was in the background completely distraught.

"It is too awful to even think about. I thought if I kept telling him to stop saying it then it wouldn’t be happening. I just had to put the phone down.

"I didn’t want to be the one to actually say the words to him. I couldn’t really speak and actually get the words out and he fell down the stairs trying to comfort me which made me even more upset because I knew I was about to wreck him.

"When I told him he couldn’t believe me. Jamie called back and we rushed around to Samuel’s mum’s house.

"We didn’t know anything other than there had been an accident and Samuel had been killed."

Davy said hearing the words that Samuel had gone felt like "getting hit by a train".

He said: "It was just a normal night and then I was woken up in complete shock and disorientated. It was like getting hit by a train but your body is completely numb.

"I lost it and was running about the street. I knew something wasn’t right. Samuel was a safe driver so why was this happening? I just couldn’t believe it. I was in pure shock."

The pair said the next few days were a blur as Davy was faced with every parent’s worst nightmare as he had to formally identify Samuel’s body.

He said: "I could not have gone to the scene but it was up to me to formally identify Samuel. There are no words to describe the pain of seeing your little boy with the tubes still attached to him.

"I wasn’t allowed to touch him but the police wouldn’t let me walk away until I said Samuel’s name. That broke me.

"We have nightmares which we had no say in. We had no choice but to go and see Samuel and to view him like that.

"It took us over a year to write the victim impact statements [for the court hearing] because where do you start? Every time we started we stopped again.

"You can’t comprehend or put into words what the impact will be. There are things that happen every day, and new milestones like first holidays and birthdays. You are thinking Samuel would love this and remember when we did this with Samuel?"

Despite their heartbreak, Samuel’s family were comforted by the support of his friends, who paid tribute to him by fund-raising to pay for the funeral.

Davy said: "There were more than 300 people at his cremation which I think speaks volumes for a 21-year-old and they all wore tartan to celebrate Samuel’s Scottish heritage.

"It was amazing and helped get us through. They held Samuel very high and they didn’t want us to worry.

"He was such a popular young man and he had more than 2,000 people on his Facebook account. He knew people from all over and he mixed with everyone. People liked his energy and his sunshine and they are doing what they can to keep his memory alive.

"We went to visit the lady who tried to resuscitate Samuel and took her some flowers and even she told me I had done a great job as a dad because of the amount of kids she had seen bringing flowers up to the scene in tears."

While the pair admit focusing on the court case gave them the strength to carry on, the aftermath of Samuel’s death has completely turned their lives upside down.

Davy, who runs family business D Mcneil and Sons Dragon Forge Artistic Ironworks in Burton, said: "Going back to work has been really hard and it feels like the place is in mourning.

"Samuel loved his ironwork and has been here since he was in a pushchair, we also loved to go fishing together when he was growing up. I spend a lot of time sitting outside crying. I can’t cope with it. Everywhere I look, every corner I turn, I see Samuel. I put his overalls and hoodie on when I am feeling down and it makes me feel closer to him.

Davy, who has had counselling since the crash, added: "I feel my heart has been ripped out and running with only half the beats it should. I have to talk myself into continuing with my day.

"I spend most of my day in a blur. I am left feeling empty and very angry. I am supposed to remain productive when all I feel is negative and destructive. I have not slept the whole night since this happened."

The pair say since the court case they "finally feel like they can start to grieve".

Cathy said: "We feel like we have not yet been allowed the time to actually grieve and so we are still waiting for him to walk through the door.

"We actually came home from court and the family were all around and when the house went quiet again we both said it feels like the night we found out he had been killed. We are right back where we started.

"Luckily we have had great support from the police and that has massively helped. The liaison staff Dave Naylor and Lee Morris were amazing and they were at the end of phone at all hours. The detectives Darren Parkin and Darren Muggleton also did a brilliant job and we will actually be writing a letter to thank them."

For now, Samuel’s family are focusing on "putting one foot in front of the other" as they try to come to terms with not seeing him grow old, they say.

Davy said: "One of the hardest things is that Samuel had all these plans for the future and he had such a bright one ahead of him.

"He knew I wanted to be a papa and he told me how things were going to be when he had children and what life would be like for him as a dad.

"Instead Samuel will be forever 21 and that is how we will remember him. Samuel found the humour in everything and one memory that will stick with me is how he used to store all of his mopeds here at the forge.

"He had loads and I used to say how can I get you to get rid of them? Finally one day I convinced him to get them down the scrapyard. I told him he would make loads of money off them. So off we went with all these mopeds and they gave him £20! You should have seen the tears of laughter streaming down our faces on our way home. He just thought it was hilarious.

"I will also remember fondly the time that Samuel got a perm – it was the funniest thing.

"Samuel was a beautiful boy who would do things that would just blow you away. He was so caring and that is why he was so loved. His little stepbrother, who is just 12, absolutely idolised Samuel and would run out as soon as he heard his car coming."

As part of keeping his legacy alive, Davy plans to change his name to David Samuel Mcneil.

He said: "Samuel was loved by all who knew him and he will never be forgotten. I will never get over the loss of my son."

Samuel is also remembered by his mum Shelley Green, stepdad Tim Foster, brother Jamie, stepbrothers Charlie, Jack, Daniel and Ewan and stepsister Ashleigh.