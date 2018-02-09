The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Ashby branch of Santander bank has closed for more than a month while it is refurbished.

Its six members of staff have been relocated from the bank in Market Street, to branches in Burton, Swadlincote and Nottingham when the work takes place as the closure began today, Friday, February 9.

Branch manager Shannon Oliver apologised for any inconvenience to customers. The branch will re-open on March 19.

She advised Santander account holders to visit the closest branches in High Street, Swadlincote and Belvoir Road, Coalville; or their nearest Post Office for cash and cheque deposits, withdrawals and to check their account balance in the meantime.

Ms Oliver said: "We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers by the temporary closure of our branch and thank them for their patience during this time.

"However, we are delighted to be able to demonstrate our commitment to the local community by making such a big investment in this refurbishment.

"We look forward to welcoming customers back to a brand new modern branch, which will offer state of the art digital facilities and an innovative design, once the work is completed in March."