A Burton charity boss has praised the bravery of a rape survivor after her rapist attacker was jailed for 56 months following an "unusual" conviction.

Tracey Hardie, chief executive of rape victims' support charity Sarac, spoke out after Jabar Ababakr, of no fixed address, was jailed for more than four-and-a-half years for two rapes on June 1, 2014.

He fled the UK after the attack, telling officers he had been to Iraq to visit his dying mother. He returned four years later and handed himself in to police by walking into a police station in Sutton Coldfield in February.

The 33-year-old was then arrested and appeared at Stafford Crown Court on March 16 where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

Ms Hardie said she would be interested to see if other people would come forward in other cases now following the successful conviction.

She told the Burton Mail: "The fact that they got a conviction is a major because a conviction for rape is notoriously difficult to get and prove but he pleaded guilty which makes it unusual. The fact they got a conviction is positive.

"As far as the sentence, like a lot of them, I feel they are never enough and he will be free to walk about after that time. It is very disconcerting for his victims.

"Hopefully the woman is getting support, which she will be through victim support services, but we are here if she needs us. She has got that justice that has been done.

"Often with rape it is one word against another, it is unusual for someone to actually admit it like this. Denial makes it difficult to prove. She is a very brave woman for coming forward, that must have been very traumatic speaking out like that.

"Going through it all again must have been difficult but at least she got justice. I hope that has offered some resolution. I guess that any sentence for rape will never feel enough. For some, someone just acknowledging it happened is enough."

While he was on the run Ababakr had been the subject of a large-scale appeal made by Staffordshire Police on BBC's Crimewatch TV series in July 2017.

Ababakr was jailed for a total of 56 months for the two counts of rape, which took place in Burton on June 1, 2014. He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on April 13.

Detective Constable Clare Davenport of Staffordshire Police said after the case: "Thanks to the courage and determination of the victim in coming forward Ababakr is now behind bars.

"We will always do whatever it takes to bring offenders to justice, while ensuring victims and their families are offered the support they need."

Anyone who has suffered sexual abuse, or suspects others may be subject to sexual abuse, is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through www.crimestoppers-uk.org.