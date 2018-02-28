Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winshill Village Primary School will be closed to all pupils today, Wednesday, February 28, after a leak in the hall after the snow.

A spokesman from the school confirmed that lead had been stolen from the roof of the Brough Road school, in Winshill, during the half-term holiday last week.

And after the snow yesterday, Tuesday, February 27, a leak started to appear in the hall of the school when the snow melted on the roof.

All parents have already been informed and a worker from the school, which has 219 pupils between the ages of three and 11 on their register, confirmed that the school was expected to be open as usual on Thursday, February 29.

On its website education authority Staffordshire County Council said: "The school will be closed on Wednesday, February 28, due to a leak in the hall.

"The roof needs to be fixed and therefore we the children cannot be on the premises. Apologies for any inconvenience."

Elsewhere, parents of Year 8 pupils at Abbott Beyne School, in Burton are being warned that continued boiler issues will see the school closed for that year group alone on Wednesday, February 28.

The school has a broken boiler in the Linnell building, with temperatures plummeting it has been deemed too cold to teach in the building, said a spokesman for the school.

Lessons are instead being held in the Evershed building at the school, but there is not enough room for all pupils, so the school had to be closed on Monday, February 26 to Year 10 students, aged 14 and 15.

A statement on the county council website reads: “The Linnell boiler is broken and the building is too cold to be used for lessons.

"Lessons will take place in Evershed for KS3 and four, but there is not enough capacity for all year groups.

"School will be closed for Year 8 only on Wednesday, February 28. Apologies for the inconvenience."

In Derbyshire there are also schools closed including in Alfreton and Dronfield, but so far none in South Derbyshire.