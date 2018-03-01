Video Loading

After heavy snowfall throughout the night, many of you will be waking up under a blanket of snow.

Snow and sub-zero temperatures have been gripping the area, and most of the country, from the past few days as the 'Beast from the East' storm takes affect.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place by the Met Office.

The yellow warning indicates that severe weather is possible across the next few days and could impact the area and residents.

Specifically, yellow means that people should plan ahead and think about their travel arrangements.

The Met Office monitors weather situations as they develop and residents are advised to keep an eye on future forecasts and be aware that the weather might change or worsen.

Make sure you know whether your child's school is open by checking our full list of closures in Burton, East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire below.

More closures in Staffordshire

Edge Hill Junior School, Burton

Eton Park Junior, A de Ferrers Trust Academy

Grange Community Infants School, Burton

Horninglow Primary, A de Ferrers Trust Academy

John Taylor High School, Barton under Needwood

Lansdowne, A de Ferrers Trust Academy

Needwood CE(VA) Primary School, Burton

Paget High School, Burton

Paulet High School, Burton

River View Primary and Nursery School, Burton

The de Ferrers Academy, Burton

The Mosley Academy, Burton

Tower View Primary School, Burton

Victoria Community School, Burton

Violet Way Academy, Burton

John of Rolleston primary school confirmed closure

John of Rolleston primary school is closed today, with the planned parents evening rescheduled too.

A message from the school read: “Thursday 1 March: School is closed today, due to inclement weather. Parents’ evening will be rescheduled. Apologies for any inconveniences.”

Newhall school closed due to bad weather

Newhall Infant and Nursery School closed today due to bad weather.

Gritters out in force in Staffordshire

The county’s gritting teams continued their constant operations across the road network with increasingly hazardous driving conditions this morning.

Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for highways and transport said: “These are especially difficult conditions and we expect they will get worse later with more snow expected.

“Our gritting crews are in constant operation making every effort to clear the roads and will continue through today and into tonight.

“We’d again urge people to drive with caution due to the snow, ice and freezing temperatures and to be well prepared if they do need to travel. We’d also ask people to look out for friends or neighbours if older or more vulnerable through this period of exceptionally cold weather.”

John Port Academy closes

John Port Academy, in Etwall is closed today.

A statement on the school’s website reads: “Because of the bad weather, John Port Spencer Academy will be closed today (1st March 2018)

“Because of the snow fall overnight and the freezing temperatures, John Port will be closed today. Police are advising road users not to travel and the school site is currently unsafe for students and staff.”

More Staffordshire closures

Loxley Hall School, Loxley, Uttoxeter

Oldfields Hall Middle School, Uttoxeter

Outwoods Primary School, Burton

St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Uttoxeter

St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Uttoxeter

St. Modwen’s Catholic Primary School, Burton

South Derybshire closures

Hartshorne CE Primary School is CLOSED

Glebe Junior School is CLOSED

Willington Primary School is CLOSED

More Staffordshire schools closed

Richard Wakefield CE(VC) Primary School, Tutbury is CLOSED

The Richard Clarke First School, Abbots Bromley is CLOSED

Walton Priory Middle School, Walton is CLOSED

Uttoxeter schools shut

Oldfields Hall Middle School, Uttoxeter is CLOSED

Picknalls First School, Uttoxeter is CLOSED

Ryecroft CE Middle School, Uttoxeter is CLOSED

Thomas Alleyne’s High School, Uttoxeter is CLOSED

Tynsel Parkes CE Primary Academy, Uttoxeter is CLOSED

Thomas Alleyne’s High School, Uttoxeter is CLOSED

Tynsel Parkes CE Primary Academy, Uttoxeter is CLOSED

Burton schools confirmed closures

Abbot Beyne School, Burton is CLOSED

The Fountains High School, Burton is CLOSED

The Fountains Primary School, Burton is CLOSED