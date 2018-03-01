After heavy snowfall throughout the night, many of you will be waking up under a blanket of snow.

Snow and sub-zero temperatures have been gripping the area, and most of the country, from the past few days as the 'Beast from the East' storm takes affect.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place by the Met Office.

The yellow warning indicates that severe weather is possible across the next few days and could impact the area and residents.

Specifically, yellow means that people should plan ahead and think about their travel arrangements.

The Met Office monitors weather situations as they develop and residents are advised to keep an eye on future forecasts and be aware that the weather might change or worsen.

Make sure you know whether your child's school is open by checking our full list of closures in Burton, East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire below.