After heavy snowfall throughout the night, many of you will be waking up under a blanket of snow.
Snow and sub-zero temperatures have been gripping the area, and most of the country, from the past few days as the 'Beast from the East' storm takes affect.
A yellow weather warning is currently in place by the Met Office.
The yellow warning indicates that severe weather is possible across the next few days and could impact the area and residents.
Specifically, yellow means that people should plan ahead and think about their travel arrangements.
The Met Office monitors weather situations as they develop and residents are advised to keep an eye on future forecasts and be aware that the weather might change or worsen.
Make sure you know whether your child's school is open by checking our full list of closures in Burton, East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire below.
More closures in Staffordshire
Edge Hill Junior School, Burton
Eton Park Junior, A de Ferrers Trust Academy
Grange Community Infants School, Burton
Horninglow Primary, A de Ferrers Trust Academy
John Taylor High School, Barton under Needwood
Lansdowne, A de Ferrers Trust Academy
Needwood CE(VA) Primary School, Burton
Paget High School, Burton
Paulet High School, Burton
River View Primary and Nursery School, Burton
The de Ferrers Academy, Burton
The Mosley Academy, Burton
Tower View Primary School, Burton
Victoria Community School, Burton
Violet Way Academy, Burton
John of Rolleston primary school confirmed closure
John of Rolleston primary school is closed today, with the planned parents evening rescheduled too.
A message from the school read: “Thursday 1 March: School is closed today, due to inclement weather. Parents’ evening will be rescheduled. Apologies for any inconveniences.”
Newhall school closed due to bad weather
Newhall Infant and Nursery School closed today due to bad weather.
Gritters out in force in Staffordshire
The county’s gritting teams continued their constant operations across the road network with increasingly hazardous driving conditions this morning.
Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for highways and transport said: “These are especially difficult conditions and we expect they will get worse later with more snow expected.
“Our gritting crews are in constant operation making every effort to clear the roads and will continue through today and into tonight.
“We’d again urge people to drive with caution due to the snow, ice and freezing temperatures and to be well prepared if they do need to travel. We’d also ask people to look out for friends or neighbours if older or more vulnerable through this period of exceptionally cold weather.”
John Port Academy closes
John Port Academy, in Etwall is closed today.
A statement on the school’s website reads: “Because of the bad weather, John Port Spencer Academy will be closed today (1st March 2018)
“Because of the snow fall overnight and the freezing temperatures, John Port will be closed today. Police are advising road users not to travel and the school site is currently unsafe for students and staff.”
More Staffordshire closures
Loxley Hall School, Loxley, Uttoxeter
Oldfields Hall Middle School, Uttoxeter
Outwoods Primary School, Burton
St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Uttoxeter
St. Modwen’s Catholic Primary School, Burton
South Derybshire closures
Hartshorne CE Primary School is CLOSED
Glebe Junior School is CLOSED
Willington Primary School is CLOSED
More Staffordshire schools closed
Richard Wakefield CE(VC) Primary School, Tutbury is CLOSED
The Richard Clarke First School, Abbots Bromley is CLOSED
Walton Priory Middle School, Walton is CLOSED
Uttoxeter schools shut
Oldfields Hall Middle School, Uttoxeter is CLOSED
Picknalls First School, Uttoxeter is CLOSED
Ryecroft CE Middle School, Uttoxeter is CLOSED
Thomas Alleyne’s High School, Uttoxeter is CLOSED
Tynsel Parkes CE Primary Academy, Uttoxeter is CLOSED
Burton schools confirmed closures
Abbot Beyne School, Burton is CLOSED
The Fountains High School, Burton is CLOSED
The Fountains Primary School, Burton is CLOSED