Residents waking up across Burton and South Derbyshire this morning will be greeted by a blanket of white snow after heavy snowfall throughout the night.

With temperatures already as low of -5C , according to the Met Office, forecasts predict a high of just -2C for the rest of today, Thursday, March 1.

A yellow weather warning is currently in placed for the next three days.

The yellow warning indicates that severe weather is possible across the next few days and could impact the area and residents.

School closures in full across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire - live updates

Specifically, yellow means that people should plan ahead and think about their travel arrangements.

The Met Office monitors weather situations as they develop and residents are advised to keep an eye on future forecasts and be aware that the weather might change or worsen.

Make sure you know whether your child's school is open by checking our full list of closures in Burton, East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire below.

Follow our live blog below for updates on any travel issues, school closures and more.