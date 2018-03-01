Residents waking up across Burton and South Derbyshire this morning will be greeted by a blanket of white snow after heavy snowfall throughout the night.
With temperatures already as low of -5C , according to the Met Office, forecasts predict a high of just -2C for the rest of today, Thursday, March 1.
A yellow weather warning is currently in placed for the next three days.
The yellow warning indicates that severe weather is possible across the next few days and could impact the area and residents.
School closures in full across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire - live updates
Specifically, yellow means that people should plan ahead and think about their travel arrangements.
The Met Office monitors weather situations as they develop and residents are advised to keep an eye on future forecasts and be aware that the weather might change or worsen.
Make sure you know whether your child's school is open by checking our full list of closures in Burton, East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire below.
Follow our live blog below for updates on any travel issues, school closures and more.
Tailbacks in the snow on the A444 and A515
Drivers have been warned that there are tailbacks on the A444 and A515 in the Burton area due to the snow as they head into work this morning.
Road closures so far in Derbyshire
Derbyshire roads which are currently closed:
- A57 Snake Pass
- A6024 Holme Moss
- A53 Leek Road
- A537 Cat & Fiddle
- Monks Road between Chunal and Charlesworth
- B6105 Torside Glossop to the A628
- Rushup Edge, near Castleton
- Winnats Pass, near Castleton
- A6 Buxton to Chapel
- A623 Calver to Chapel
- A624 Chapel to Glossop
Cooper's Square car park covered in snow
East Midlands Airport is OPEN
Major nearby airport, East Midlands Airport is still open and operational.
A statement on the airport’s website reads: “We would like to notify all our users that East Midlands Airport is currently open; however, flights are likely to be affected.
”In light of current weather warnings, we will be monitoring the weather closely and providing updates throughout the day.
“Live weather updates will be available via our social media accounts, Facebook and Twitter.
“Please ensure you stay in contact with your airline for specific flight information.”
What does the law say on employee rights during ice and snow?
I can’t get into work because of the bad weather. Does my employer have to pay me?
No they do not. It is generally an employee’s responsibility to get to and from work and so if this is not possible, the employer is entitled to regard absence as unauthorised. An exception to this would be where the employer provides transport (eg a bus service) and this is cancelled.
Once again, some employers may consider allowing employees to request the time off as annual leave or to work from home. However, it is important to remember your employer should not force or pressure you to attempt the journey if there are safety reasons why you should not travel.
Update from bus service, Midland Classic
Midland Classic, the service that operates a number of bus routes around Burton has warned commuters that they expect all services to be delayed.
Full list of effected services are:
Route 2 : Not serving St Paul St West and Town Hall
Route 3 : Running up / down Ashby Road, turning at the top of Empire Road on the roundabout. Not serving the remainder of Winshill
Route 8 : Not serving Winshill (running via Ashby Road) and not serving Newhall estates
Route 9 / 19 : Not serving Briz Valley - running via Ashby Road
Route 19 : Running with delays
Route 21 : Not serving Cappy Hill or Church Gresley - runs as far as the Drum & Monkey then back to A444 and William Nadin Way. Not serving Mount Pleasant - runs via A444 bypass
Route 22 : 0715 is running around 15 minutes latet
Routes 809 / 810 / 811 / 812 are running with some delays