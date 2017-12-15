Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new method of funding schools in Staffordshire is set to be approved by county councillors, bringing in an added £9.5 million but spending £231 less per pupil.

As it stands schools in the county are set to lose £16.8 million by 2020, with the new National Funding Formula (NFF) providing an almost £9.5 million injection.

If approved by Staffordshire County Council on Tuesday, December 12, the formula would come into use from Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(Image: Getty)

However, up until 2020 this funding will be a "soft formula" with local authorities, such as Staffordshire County Council, continuing to have a say in how the money is distributed.

After this the money will come in the form of a "hard formula" with less control for county and city councils.

Funding is currently split into three areas: early years, high needs and schools – this money will be restricted to each section in the hard formula, with no wiggle room to reallocate.

County councillor Philip White, cabinet support member for learning and skills, said that the boost was a "welcome step forward" and that the council would "continue to push for fair funding".

He said: "Historically, Staffordshire has been one of the lowest funded authorities in terms of schools.

"For years we have been campaigning at a local and national level for fairer funding for our schools, to help ensure Staffordshire children receive the best education possible, and these new Government measures go some way to addressing the issue.

"As we move towards embracing the National Funding Formula, the news that schools in Staffordshire will get an extra £9.5million is a welcome step forward.

"We will be working closely with schools to implement the new formula over the coming months.

"We will continue to push for fair funding for education in Staffordshire to give our schools, teachers and children the resources they need."

The NFF was originally published in September and aimed to “address the unfairness of funding between schools.

In general across the country this showed that primary schools were set to gain a small amount, with secondary schools – of which there are far fewer – seeing their larger budgets slashed to shift the money.

(Image: Getty)

The new formula also aimed to shift money to deprived areas, such as the inner cities and isolated rural communities.

How do the figures add up?

Figures comparing school funding for the year 2015-2016 with the proposed new formula have been displayed on the website School Cuts.

It shows that of the 363 schools in Staffordshire, 339 will face cuts by 2020, losing an estimated £16.8 million, £156 less per pupil along with 371 fewer teachers.

A similar picture is painted in the neighbouring counties of Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

In Derbyshire the figures are 352 out of 395 schools facing cuts, £16.9 million less funding, £175 per pupil decrease and 318 fewer teachers.

Meanwhile in Leicestershire this is 239 out of 271 schools facing cuts, a £12.5 million funding loss by 2020, £141 less per pupil and 263 fewer teachers.

(Image: Getty)

The NFF indicates that schools in Staffordshire are set to gain nearly £9.5 million.

It sets out that the majority of Staffordshire's secondary schools (86 per cent) are set to gain funds, followed by its primary schools (63 per cent).

However, 79 per cent secondary middle schools are set to lose out - due to changes in how much money is allocated per pupil in Key Stage 2, ages 7 to 11.

Here, funding would drop from £2,942 per pupil to £2,712.

Council officers say this will be eased by an increase in funding per pupils in Key Stage 3 - ages 11 to 14.

This would rise from £3,737 to £3,797.

However, this still leaves a £170 per pupil shortfall between KS2 and KS3 when students are making the jump between primary and secondary schools.

Funding would also fall for Key Stage 4 students, aged 14-16, from £4,373 per pupil to £4,312.

(Image: Getty)

This brings the overall change for pupils from reception until they finish secondary school to a shortfall of £231 per child.

In Staffordshire, like many areas in the country, the shift on the whole in funding between primary and secondary schools is the same.

Primary schools are set to gain £13,600 extra (14 per cent) in a lump sum from the Government, up from £96,400 to £100,000.

However, secondary schools will have their lump sum slashed from £175,000 to £110,000 – a decrease of £65,000 (37 per cent).

Breaking down the total impact of the NFF, Staffordshire is set to get a boost of £9.428 million next year, followed by a further £6.003 million the year after – a £15.431 million rise to an overall total of £466.831 million (3.4 per cent).