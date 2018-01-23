The video will start in 8 Cancel

Plans for two new classrooms and dining hall have been put forward for a South Derbyshire primary school.

The move would eventually boost the number of pupils the school can cater for from 105 pupils to 210.

The application for Stanton Primary School, off the A444 Woodland Road, will now be debated by Derbyshire County Council on Wednesday, January 31, after being deferred on January 8.

Councillors on the planning committee will have the final say on the application, which also includes extra storage space, toilets, a freestanding playground canopy and the reconfiguration of the existing playing field.

If approved, the school - which has 90 pupils - would be extended by 374 square meters at the rear.

This would include a soft play space and 230 metres squared of hard play space.

This plan would also include the demolition of wooden play equipment.

The proposal would provide two additional classrooms to replace a temporary classroom that was added in 2005.

Four extra car parking spaces would be built to cater for the increase in full time staff from 13 to 14.

At its peak, the school can cater for 105 pupils aged four to 11, however if these plans are approved this would grow to 210, catering for the change in housing in the surrounding area.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council told the Burton Mail that the expansion would help to combat the rising demand for primary school places in the area.

They said: "This is a much-needed extension to deal with the rising demand for primary school places in the area from new housing developments in and around Drakelow.

"Proposals are for a new hall, two new classrooms and additional toilets along with additional staff parking and a new playground.

"The school can currently take up to 105 pupils but this would rise to 140 if the extension plans go ahead.

"Our planning committee will consider the planning application on January 8."

This application would see the school capacity boosted to 140, with a further plan to be submitted afterwards which would push it up further to 210.

A report prepared for county councils says that parents had expressed concern over the lack of drop-off facilities which they feel could cause congestion and safety risks.

Highways officers say that these issues should be alleviated by pupils cycling, walking and using public transport.

The plans have been recommended for approval by county council officers.

However, because the school is located in the Green Belt and the extension isn't included in the South Derbyshire Local Plan, (a development blueprint for the area) the county council has to refer the application to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government to consider whether he wishes to take a view.