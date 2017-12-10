The video will start in 8 Cancel

After Burton and South Derbyshire were hit by snow, many parents have been asking whether schools will be open for their children tomorrow.

Some schools have already confirmed that they will be closed.

Abbot Beyne School in Winshill will be closed tomorrow, as will Tower View Primary School and Winshill Village Primary and Nursery.

John Taylor High School in Barton has also announced that it will not be open tomorrow, stating the site would not be safe for students and staff.

Pennine Way Junior Academy in Swadlincote has confirmed that it will not be open, but will resume as normal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the William Allitt School has taken to Facebook to say that, as it stands, the school will be open tomorrow.

Parents of children at Burton schools can keep up to date with school closures by checking Staffordshire County Council's website.

Those with children at schools in South Derbyshire can check Derbyshire County Council's website.

Philip White, from Staffordshire County Council, said: "It's down to each head teacher to decide whether to open or close the school in bad weather and they consider a whole series of factors, including the state of local roads and paths, the availablity of school and public transport and whether food, heating and lighting can be provided.

"Schools should update the closure list once they've taken the decision so parents ought to check regularly."

Why do schools close in bad weather?

If the snow continues to fall into Monday, we can expect for several schools in the area to close their doors to pupils for the day.

Headteachers can make the decision to close the school if they believe pupils will be safer if they stay at home.

They have to assess a number of factor before closing the school for the day, the Stoke Sentinel has reported.

A risk assessment is conducted, taking into account:

The state of pathways, steps and slopes around the school; Condition of roads and pathways in the local area; If the school's heating, lighting and water is working correctly; Whether catering can be provided; Availability of public transport and school coaches; The weather forecast.

Schools might also need to close if they are hit with unforeseen circumstances, such as a heating failure or burst water pipes.

They are advised to make a decision to close as early as possible, so that parents and carers can put preparations in place.