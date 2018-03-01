Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents of Burton and South Derbyshire woke up to a winter storm and between three and four inches of snow this morning – despite it being the start of spring.

The Burton and Swadlincote area was transformed into a winter wonderland as temperatures plummeted to -6C overnight.

Hundreds of schools closed and thick ice on the roads made them treacherous to negotiate.

Thousands of pupils were celebrating snow days as 165 Derbyshire schools and another 180 in Staffordshire shut this morning, March 1.

One of those was William Shrewsbury Primary School, in Church Road, Stretton.

Headteacher Bernadette Hunter said pupil safety was "paramount" after the snow started to fall.

She said: "It is always a very difficult decision to close a school and not one that any school leader takes lightly.

"However, the health and safety of our pupils and staff is paramount.

"Despite the best endeavours of our site staff this morning we could not keep the entrance paths and playgrounds clear because of the heavy and ongoing snow.

"Our risk assessment showed that it was too dangerous to open the site today. We appreciate that this will have an impact on working parents but we trust that everyone will understand that we have to prioritise children’s safety."

On the roads, the A515, in Newborough, was shut for at least six hours after a mobile crane overturned.

Staffordshire Police confirmed that a second crane was used to get the road open again and the driver was uninjured.

A diversion had been put in place at around 7am after the crane overturned near the junction of the B5234 and A515.

The poor conditions on the roads also saw bin collections cancelled to avoid the risk of lorries skidding on the ice.

Bosses at East Staffordshire Borough Council said the trucks were "vulnerable to skidding" and had the potential to cause "considerable damage".

In a statement on its website, an East Staffordshire Borough Council spokesman said: "Today's severe weather has disrupted the council's waste collection service across the borough and we are unable to safely reach all households.

"Unfortunately this type of severe weather does have an impact on our service as refuse vehicles are vulnerable to skidding, with the potential to cause considerable damage.

"Whilst we will make every effort to minimise disruption, the health and safety of our crews and the public in general has to take priority.

"In addition to the condition of the roads, we also have to consider ice and snow on the pavements and footways and the potential risk to those collecting the bins.

"We are reassessing the conditions on an hourly basis and would ask that our residents remain patient.

"We will issue further information throughout the day. The council would like to apologise for any inconvenience."

They said the health and safety of collection crews and the public were their main priorities and they would assess which routes are safe as the day progressed.

Many events were postponed, with Twycross Zoo, in Leicestershire, closing early at 3pm.

A planned charity ladies' pamper and shopping night being held by the YMCA in Burton had to be postponed.

It has instead been rearranged for Thursday, March 8 to ensure all those who purchased a ticket to the Pirelli Stadium event can attend.

The YMCA also sent out an appeal to residents should they come across anyone living on the streets as the temperatures plummet.

Importantly, the crisis and homeless charity has set up a winter night shelter for rough sleepers.

Each night up to Saturday, March 31, homeless people can go to St Paul's church, next to Burton Town Hall, for somewhere warm and safe to stay. They can also speak with volunteers about getting help.

Meals are served at 8pm, with light breakfasts in the mornings from 7am and 8.30am.

Health services in Burton and South Derbyshire continued as normal, with advisors warning patients to take extra care when travelling to and from Queen's Hospital.

A spokesman for the hospital trust said: "The trust is continuing with its services and its business as usual.

"As the Met Office has placed the area in a yellow warning we are asking patients, visitors and staff to be extra-careful as they travel to and from the hospital over the next few days.

"We would also like to thank our estates teams for their hard work clearing the snow, and to all of our other staff members for continuing to deliver fantastic care despite the difficult conditions."

Keen to ensure the cold temperatures do not stop their battle against relegation from the Championship, Burton Albion bosses said Sheffield United were monitoring their ground, Bramall Lane, ahead of the clash between the two sides on Saturday, March 3.

The Sheffield stadium closed on Thursday due to the freezing temperatures and heavy snow.

On the Sheffield United website, a post read: "Due to the continued adverse weather conditions and forecast, Bramall Lane offices will remain closed today, Thursday.

"We continue the weather and facilities in and around Bramall Lane with regards to Saturday's game against Burton.

"Fans are advised to check social media feeds, here on sufc.co.uk and the local media for further updates when available."

In terms of the weather forecast for the rest of the week, it appears the snow might disappear for a while, but temperatures are expected to remain freezing.

According to the Met Office, on Friday, March 2, the day will be mostly cloudy, with patches of overcast between 6pm and 8pm.

Temperatures will vary between -2C and 0C for most of the day, with less than a five per cent chance of snow throughout.

A yellow weather warning is still in place across both Friday and Saturday, which indicates that severe weather is possible across the next few days and could impact the area and residents.

Specifically, yellow warnings mean people should plan ahead and think about their travel arrangements.

The Met Office monitors weather situations as they develop and residents are advised to keep an eye on future forecasts and be aware that the weather might change or worsen.

On Saturday, March 3, there is a 50 per cent chance of snow in the early mornings, but the rest of the day is expected to be cloudy and overcast. Temperatures could rise as high as 1C by around 3pm.

Moving into Sunday, March 4, light snow is expected at 9am, noon, 6pm and 9pm.

Temperatures will range between -1C and 2C throughout, with most of the day remaining cloudy.