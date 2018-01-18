Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A procession of scooters will head through Burton to celebrate the life of an enthusiast with a "big personality who was very much adored".

Stephen Haynes, known as Steve, died at Burton's Queen's Hospital after having had a heart attack on Boxing Day.

The 52-year-old welcomed many people through the doors of Burton car dealership TL Darby during his 36 years of working for the firm after being taken on as an apprentice when he was just 16 years old, and working his way up through the ranks.

His funeral is being held on Friday, January 19, and will include a procession of scooter's in honour of Stephen's passion for the machines.

His brother John Haynes, said Steve's love of scooters started when he was 14 or 15 and by 17 he had got his first Lambretta scooter. He was also an active member of the Burton Brewers Scooter Club.

John said: "Steve was well liked and we were typical brothers. When we were growing up in the summer he used to love going to the park, playing cricket and football and fishing. There were always lots of kids on the street back then.

"Steve has always been my older brother who I grew up with. He has always done things first as he was the older one and I looked up to him for years as he was my older brother. Then in 1979 things changed with Quadrophenia getting released.

"Steve was very much into the old-fashioned scooters, but liked the power, speed and reliability of the newer models."

John revealed how his brother had a fun sense of humour by performing the famous striptease dance from the hit film Full Monty on his own wedding day. John recalled fondly that his brother's dance moves "scared the kids".

He also told how his brother's team at TL Darby amazingly wrapped up his entire office, and everything in it including the pens and rulers, in wrapping paper as a joke for Christmas in 2016.

He said that his brother's death had come as a shock after they had spent time together before Christmas.

John said: "I would like to thank Queen's Hospital for the care they gave him when he was there. This came completely out of the blue. I saw Steve on December 23 to swap presents and we went to the Devonshire Arms on Christmas Eve in fancy dress; something we have done for around the last 30 years. He had a bit of a cough and cold but nothing untoward."

Richard Darby, managing director of Volkswagen dealership TL Darby, based at Centrum 100, has also paid tribute to a "fantastic colleague and a brilliant friend".

Steve joined TL Darby as an apprentice in the early 1980s and worked there for 36 years until his death. He went into sales in the early 1990s selling Volvo cars then, going into management in the late 1990s.

Mr Darby said: "He was very proud to become a director of the company in 2005. Steve was extremely dedicated to the company and was absolutely adored by customers and staff and anyone who came in to contact with him.

"Steve had a big personality in business and his social life, he was very busy and active.

"He very much cared for all of the staff. He looked after people in the business and helped all of the younger people get through the training and grow in the business as he did.

"His funeral will be a celebration of his life as he was such a big personality for our business and socially as he always enjoyed having fun whether he was a work or in his social life. He was always smiling and laughing.

"His life was cut short but he is going to be remembered.

"Steve worked for my family business for 36 years and I worked with him for 27 years. He was a fantastic colleague and a brilliant friend. He was a huge part of our business.

"He was a reason for a huge part of our success. We will miss him desperately. Steve was a big personality in the business and very much adored by all."

Although Steve was always passionate about his scooter and scooter club, he also followed in his brother John's footsteps by joining the Freemasons group, which he was devoted to and enjoyed the charity work involved.

To celebrate Steve's life, his funeral will be held at Bretby Crematorium and he will be taken there in style as he will arrive in a Volkswagen camper van along with his scooter helmet.

This will be followed by a procession of around 50 or 60 scooters, with people expected to turn up from across the UK. Among the procession will be Steve's friend Ian Wright, who is known as Lefty, who will be riding Steve's Lambretta to the funeral.

His funeral will be held on Friday, January 19, at 2.15pm with the procession leaving Lansdowne Road, Branston, at 1.45pm, going past TL Darby on route to the crematorium where a guard of honour will be formed by the riders at 2.05pm.

The wake will be held at Pirelli Stadium.

Steve leaves wife Denise, son Kristian and step-son Alex, who now also works for TL Darby. He also has two sisters, Karen and Sue.