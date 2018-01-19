Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scooter riders were out in force as they made their way through Burton to attend the funeral of a man "who was the life and soul of the party".

There was standing room only as more than 200 friends, family and colleagues gathered to say goodbye to Steve Haynes at Bretby Crematorium.

The 52-year-old, from Branston, died at Burton's Queen's Hospital after having had a heart attack on Boxing Day. More than 50 scooters arrived at the crematorium, with the coffin being carried in a Volkswagen camper van, as they formed a guard of honour before the service.

Steve, who had welcomed many people through the doors of Burton car dealership TL Darby during his 36 years of working for the firm, was born in Burton and travelled up and down the country, as well as in Europe, on his beloved scooters.

Mourners heard how when Steve, who had "a heart of gold", first met his wife Denise he referred to her as "the one" and told a colleague that he was going to marry her one day. He went on to and never left the house without giving her a kiss.

Sharon Forrester, who conducted the service, told how the "workaholic", who always had "his phone glued to his ear", would "do anything for anybody" and was a very family-orientated man, who was a Burton Albion and Derby County fan.

During the service, Steve's son, Kristian, stood before the crowd to read the poem Don't Cry for Me and his step-son Alex read Don't Remember Me With Sadness.

Steve was taken on as an apprentice at TL Darby when he was just 16 years old, and worked his way up through the ranks. He became director in 2005.

Richard Darby, managing director of the Volkswagen dealership based at Centrum 100, spoke at the service about how Steve's clear enthusiasm made him popular with the members of staff. He also told how Steve used to drive to work in a Robin Reliant and would give his boss a wink and thumbs up when he was about to close a sale.

Mr Darby said: "He believed that being happy at home would mean being happy at work and vice versa. His staff looked up to and admired him."

Ian Vanes-Jones, of Burton Brewers Scooter Club, told how at 14 years old Steve put on a brown suit and splashed whiskey on his face to get in to see the cult film Quadrophenia. He managed to get in but some of his friends were not so lucky.

He said that scooters were one of the loves of his life and he was desperate for his 17th birthday so he could get his first Lambretta machine. He would travel across the country on one, going on many adventures along the way, including when he did a 2,500-mile trip to the South of France and gatecrashed a Swiss wedding.

Steve's love of scooters started when he was 14 or 15 and he was also an active member of the scooter club. He was also a dedicated member of the Freemasons, something he was very passionate about.

The family entered the church to Russell Watson's song Someone to Remember Me, with The First Time Ever I saw Your Face, sung by George Michael, also played and the mourners left the crematorium to Do I Love You (Indeed I Do), by Frank Wilson.

After the service, mourners were invited to Pirelli Stadium, in Princess Way, for the wake which was going to be a "full on goodbye party" going in to the early hours, mourners were told.