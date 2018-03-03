The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fitness fanatics of both sexes in Burton will be flexing their muscles against each other in no-holds-barred battles of strength to raise funds for a local mental health charity.

The search is on to find the town's strongest man and woman in an event aimed at raising thousands of pounds for male mental health charity The Eaton Foundation.

It is set to be held at Grindhouse Strongman Gym, in Wetmore Road, Burton, which focuses on training in all aspects of a strongman competition including the movement of awkward heavy objects over distance, and incorporating high intensity real-life movements.

The Eaton Foundation was set up by Alex Eaton in August 2013, in memory of his father, Neil, who had died in a refuge in July of the same year, aged 52.

Neil Eaton, from Burton, struggled with drug and alcohol problems, mental health issues and homelessness for much of his life, and his son set up the Foundation to support people in similar situations.

Since its inauguration, the Foundation has helped hundreds of men back into society with a range of treatments and education to get them back on their feet.

The strongman and strongwoman competition was set up as a collaboration between the charity and the Grindhouse.

Mental health worker at the foundation Sophia Hemmings said: "The owner of the Grindhouse is a huge supporter of male mental health and he and Alex came up with the idea together.

"It will be a white-collar strongman and strongwoman event and those taking part will get four weeks of free training.

"We are hoping for up to 40 contestants so we don’t know how much we are expecting to raise. There will also be a raffle."

Training will start on April 7 and those taking part will need to raise a minimum of £150 sponsorship from family and friends.

There will be male and female separate categories, events and trophies.

It will be held at Grindhouse Strongman Gym, on May 20. Spectator tickets are priced £10 each.

To enter the competition, buy tickets and further information email alexeaton@eatonfoundation.org.uk or call 01283 568341.