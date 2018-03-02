Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton and South Derbyshire shivered through another 24 hours of freezing temperatures plunging as low as minus three with snow drifts of up to four feet as Storm Emma wreaked havoc.

Hundreds of schools across both Staffordshire and Derbyshire were forced to shut their doors as conditions were judged too dangerous for pupils and staff members alike, while treacherous road conditions caused havoc for commuters.

A yellow weather warning has been in place in the area since the early hours of Thursday, March 1 and is set to continue through to Saturday, March 3.

A big freeze warning was issued by the Met Office, who said: "Following earlier spells of rain and snow, icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces during Saturday morning.

"As a result, driving conditions may become difficult and there is an increased chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"In addition, further outbreaks of sleet or snow could occur in places, mainly parts of Wales, central and eastern England."

On Saturday light snow is expected throughout the early hours of the morning up until 8am, with the rest of the day set to be cloudy.

Temperatures will range from -2C in the morning, up to highs of just 1C from 1pm onwards.

On Sunday, March 4, temperatures are predicted to rise to 3C between noon and 6pm, with patches of rain and sleet throughout.

The forecast for Monday, March 5 predicts improving conditions, with most of the day a mixture of overcast and cloudy conditions. Temperatures will rise to 6C by 3pm, with lows of 1C expected in the early morning of the day.

The adverse conditions saw many rural roads in the Burton area impassable at some parts of the day, with snow drifts of between four and five feet in rural areas where heavy falls were whipped up by Storm Emma.

These included the B5006 Derby Road, Ticknall, Rosliston Road South, Ashby Road East, in Bretby, the A515 Ashbourne Road, in Sudbury and Hallcroft Avenue, in Overseal.

On the evening of March 1 on the A444 near Burton, drivers faced major delays travelling uphill on the road.

One of our reporters, Helen Kreft took more than three hours to get home from Burton to Overseal.

Describing her journey, she said: "I was picked up from Sainsbury's in Burton at about 5pm but it had taken my husband more than 45 minutes to reach me from Branston at that time.

"Union Street was not too bad and seemed it was normal traffic for rush-hour.

"It was when we got to Guild Street, driving towards the court that the gridlock started. It took us about 30 minutes to drive down to the court and turn right into Horninglow Street.

"That is always full of traffic and this was no exception. It probably took us another 30 minutes on this road and that is including us passing traffic in the left-hand lane queuing to use the A511. It would have taken them far longer.

"Once we were on the bridge that wasn't too bad and traffic was moving as normal. It was when we reached Stapenhill Road that it took at least an hour-and-a-half on this road.

"Absolutely no cars were moving. It was that bad we assumed there had been an accident and that the road had been blocked or maybe closed. We spent another hour in a standstill as we approached St Peter's Island. We must have moved just yards.

"We thought about driving straight across into Rosliston Road, as there seemed to be little traffic there. However, we decided against it because the roads were so treacherous.

"I am glad we stayed on the A444 because despite another long delay past the Co-operative, in St Peter's Street, we realised traffic had simply stopped before the hill towards Brizlincote Valley Island past the Glebe pre-school. This was the source of the hold-up.

"The hill is quite steep and seems more so in freezing temperatures so many drivers were not risking it, with many turning back. Those who did brave it, including us, were met by volunteers.

"As we waited at the bottom of the hill, one volunteer explained that a car had become stuck on the island and they were trying to move it while also pushing other cars up the hill.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"We decided to wait at the bottom, like others, to get a good run up with a lot of power. The volunteer explained he lived in Violet Way and had 'no chance' of getting back home and had simply abandoned his car on a street.

"We managed to slowly edge our way up the hill. It was particularly icy but the persistent snowfall and wind meant the roads didn't stand a chance. Despite a few volunteers, there was no-one else and no other cars.

"We then skidded around the island and continued on the A444. While this road was bad there were no other hold-ups. From this point it took us about ten minutes to get home – very slowly.

"I eventually got home at 8.15pm. Many thanks to the volunteers who were out in the freezing conditions. The situation would have been so much worse on the A444 if you hadn't been there."

With road conditions worsening, bosses at Queen's Hospital, in Burton advised patients to take caution on the road when travelling to and from the hospital.

Meanwhile, hospital staff were applauded for their 'real resilience' during the late winter freeze.

Services continued to run as normal, with some staff members offered hotel rooms nearby, if they were due to work multiple night shifts.

Chief nurse, Paula Gardner even handed out bacon sandwiches to nurses who had worked hard throughout the night.

A spokesman from Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "The Trust is continuing with its services and it is business as usual. As the Met Office has placed the area in a yellow warning we are asking patients, visitors and staff to be extra careful as they travel to and from the hospital over the next few days.

"Staff have shown real resilience in what has been a difficult few days of weather and we have had some fantastic support from the public who have been helping our staff get to and from work with 4x4s.

"Some of our staff working multiple night shifts in a row have been offered a hotel room to get some well-earned rest."

For sports lovers, Burton Albion Football Club's battle against relegation from the Championship has been put on ice after Saturday's away fixture to Sheffield United was postponed due to safety reasons.

The two clubs were set to clash at Bramall Lane, kicking off at 3am on Saturday but a decision was made late on Thursday, March 1 to call the game off, with further poor weather forecast.