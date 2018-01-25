Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Representatives from two of Burton's largest mosques are jetting back to Bangladesh after raising almost £100,000 to help victims of ethnic cleansing fleeing their homeland.

Tariq Hussain, vice-chairman of the Uxbridge Street Mosque and Ikhlaq Ahmed from Princess Street Mosque, are flying out to Cox's Bazar on Sunday, January 21 to help refugees fleeing terror in Myanmar.

Around 600,000 desperate refugees have fled to Bangladesh and are living in a series of 12 settlements and camps just outside the city of Cox's Bazar.

The refugee crisis followed a military crackdown in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, with hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people forced to flee to Bangladesh.

The Rohingya are one of Myanmar’s many ethnic minorities who claim to be descendants of Arab traders.

The government of the Asian country, formerly Burma, have denied them citizenship and view them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

An outbreak of violence in 2012 saw more than 100,000 leave the country, and many more have fled in the years since.

Representatives from five mosques in Burton, on Princess Street, Victoria Crescent, York Street, Parker Street and Uxbridge Street decided to come together and raise funds, to be delivered by themselves.

In October, five men flew out to the country to hand out £60,000 worth of aid raised by the mosques.

Now, almost four months later, Tariq Hussain and Ikhlaq Ahmed, who both made the trip last time, will be delivering further aid to Bangladesh.

They will be taking £45,000 with them, made up of further donations and money left over from their last humanitarian mission.

Money has been raised from collections at Friday prayers at each of the mosques, and with generous people calling up to donate after hearing about the cause.

Fund-raising began in early September 2017, with the group now just short of the £100,000 mark.

Mr Hussain and Mr Ahmed will be paying around £2,000 from their own pockets to pay for accommodation, flights and other expenses, to enable as much money as possible to go to the needy.

Mr Hussain said: "We've going for eight days for the time being. But obviously if there is a need to stay a bit longer, we probably will stay like last time, when we went for seven days but ended up staying ten days.

"We will be revisiting the camps we went to last time, I've already been liaising with people over there and looking for time to find out what exactly is needed, what the weather is like - apparently it's very cold over there at the moment - and they need clothing, blankets.

"There's still issues with lighting, and the sanitation. I think washrooms is another one, especially with ladies who need the washing facilities.

"I think with this time, we know where we are going which is a start, we know what the requirements are, what we need to do, we know how to get the materials and how to expedite everything. It's going to be very, very hard work, but we've got no choice but to try and fit everything in.

"Inside you, you get a feeling of adrenalin and you wonder what it's going to be like this time? Even though we've been there before, we know the locations, we know what to expect and what’s going to hit us.

"On the same token, we were there three months ago, almost four months ago, so it may be a bit different now because there's been more people arrive since we left and the other thing I hear a lot is there is a lot of expecting young mothers."

The pair, along with representatives from the other three Burton mosques, thanked all those who have donated, adding that despite 'people's budgets and finances being tight, they are still being very generous to give any sort of money.'

The group have said they are unsure whether they will return for a third time, and will wait until after this trip to decide.