Three secondary schools in the Burton and Swadlincote area failed to meet the national average in key categories for exam results, league tables have revealed.

Paget High School, in Branston, Paulet High School in Burton, and The Pingle Academy, in Swadlincote, all missed the key categories the Government leagues tables have shown.

The Department for Education figures, released yesterday, January 26, rate schools on how pupils performed in last year's GCSEs and A-level examinations.

Only around a fifth of schools, colleges and sixth forms in our area met the Government standards for the main assessment categories - this includes just three out of 15 reaching the required attainment 8 score, with six out of 13 achieving the standard for pupils achieving five GCSEs graded the equivalent of A* to C.

The three key categories are Attainment 8, Progress 8 and the per cent of students gaining five or more GCSEs graded the equivalent of A* to C - now nine through five.

Both Attainment 8 and Progress 8 are new assessment categories brought in at the start of the 2016 academic year for our secondary schools, which began cropping up in the early 2017 league tables.

Attainment 8 is a score based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which includes English, maths and up to three other subjects including physics, biology, chemistry, computer science, history, geography and languages.

Meanwhile, Progress 8 assesses a pupils' grades from when they started Key Stage 2 at age seven, to when they sit their GCSEs in Key Stage 4, aged 14 to 16.

The amount of progress they have made in this time is compared to youngsters across England who started with similar grades in up to eight subjects, as listed under Attainment 8.

This produces a score above or below zero, stating whether on average, pupils either outscored, matched or fell under the national standard of progress achieved.

Pingle Academy, in Coronation Street, Swadlincote, had 44 per cent of students achieving five or more GCSEs at A* to C, -0.81 for Progess 8 and 37.7 for Attainment 8.

Vivien Sharples, principal at Pingle, said that the league tables were "only one indicator of a school's performance" and not a "true reflection", but that there are "no excuses".

She told the Burton Mail: "We are fiercely proud of our academy. Our students work hard to meet and exceed their targets and they are well supported by well qualified, caring and committed staff.

"Results are improving year on year.

"The league tables are only one indicator of a school’s performance.

"Students at the Pingle Academy are happy, engaged in their learning and the wider life of the academy, taking every opportunity to develop skills which will prepare them for their future success. "

She added that a "whole range of interventions" were in place to "close the gap" between pupils at the school, to improve standards.

Paget High School, in Burton Road, Branston, had 40 per cent of students achieving five or more GCSEs at A* to C, -0.31 for Progess 8 and 36.3 for Attainment 8.

Ian Brierly, who joined Paget at the start of January as its new head teacher, says that the school has "massive potential" and that the school was neither "below floor standards" or "coasting".

He said: "We have been affected by performance issues elsewhere in the curriculum which were not apparent in 2016, so you are right to indicate that there is much more to the situation than just numbers.

"I am still getting to know the school, however it has massive potential and I believe that Burton will have a different view of the school over the next few years.

"In fact we aim to 'smash' all preconceptions about Paget as those that currently exist in the area are unfair and unfounded and rub off onto our students."

Paulet High School had 49 per cent of students achieving five or more GCSEs at A* to C, -0.39 for Progess 8 and 43.1 for Attainment 8.

A spokesman for the school was not available for comment.

In the Attainment 8 league tables for Burton and South Derbyshire, of the schools which made their details public, Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic Sports College in Burton is top of the tree with 50.4 per cent, followed by The de Ferrers Academy in Stretton on 47.5 per cent and Granville Sports College in Swadlincote on 47 per cent.

These are also the only three schools out of 15 to present data which were above the national average of 46.3 per cent.

Bottom of the pile in the area were Fountains High School in Burton on 3.5 per cent, High Grange School, Mickleover, on 2.8 per cent and Loxley Hall School in Uttoxeter on 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the Progress 8 category across Burton and South Derbyshire, it was Abbot Beyne School in Winshill which rises to the top with 0.27, then Thomas Alleyne's High School, Uttoxeter, on 0.17 and The de Ferrers Academy, Stretton, on 0.05.

Only five schools out of 13 institutions to present their information, including those listed above, achieved above the national average of -0.03.

At the bottom in this group were the JCB Academy, Rocester, on -0.84, the Fountains High School on -1.39 and Loxley Hall School on -2.41.

Over in the category for per cent of pupils achieving five or more GCSEs graded the equivalent of A* to C, the most consistent grouping for parents to track when comparing scores, Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic Sports College is king on 72 per cent.

It is followed by Granville Sports College on 67 per cent and The de Ferrers Academy on 64 per cent.

Six schools out of the 13 in our area to present their data either achieved the national average or above, 56 per cent.

The schools at the bottom of the list in this category were Fountains High School and Loxley Hall School on zero per cent.

Meanwhile, over at our sixth forms and colleges, pupils aged 16 to 18 were studying for their A-levels

Just four institutions out of 11 which published their data ranked above the national average.

There are two main ranking systems for sixth forms and colleges, these were the average results achieved by students - which were made more accurate with a numeric score - and a progress figure.

This progress score showed how much progress students who studied A-levels at the same school or college made between the end of Key Stage 4, aged 16, and the end of their A-level studies, aged 18, compared to students with similar grades across England.

But back to the rankings.

Repton High School, Repton, and Denstone College, Uttoxeter, were top for their average results, with scores of 40.99 and 40.16 respectively - both achieving an average grade of B.

The other two institutions to rank above the national average of 31.13 and a C in this area were Abbot Beyne School on 32.27 and a C+, and John Port School in Etwall on 31.53 and a C.

In the progress category, where the average was a flat zero score, four sixth forms and colleges out of the 12 to present data were above the national standard

Top was the Pingle School on 0.25, followed by Denstone College on 0.18, Repton School on 0.15 and John Port School on 0.08.

Bottom are the JCB Academy on -0.22, Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic Sports College on -0.19 an The de Ferrers Academy on -0.18.

The full list of secondary schools in Burton and South Derbyshire, ranked by per cent of pupils achieving five or more GCSEs at A* to C

Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic Sports College - 72%

Granville Sports College - 67%

The de Ferrers Academy - 64%

John Port School - 64%

The JCB Academy - 60%

Thomas Alleyne's High School - 60%

William Allitt School - 56%

Paulet High School - 49%

Abbot Beyne School - 49%

The Pingle School - 44%

Paget High School - 40%

The Fountains High School - 0%

Loxley Hall School - 0%

The full list of sixth forms and colleges in Burton and South Derbyshire, ranked by average grade score

Repton School - 40.99 - B

Denstone College - 40.16 - B

Abbot Beyne School - 32.27 - C+

John Port School - 31.53 - C

The de Ferrers Academy - 31.18 - C

The Pingle School - 29.18 - C

Thomas Alleyne's High School - 29.03 - C

Paulet High School - 24.26 - D+

The JCB Academy - 23.11 - D+

Paget High School - 22.58 - D+

Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic Sports College - 19.96 - D