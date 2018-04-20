Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's time to get out those flip-flops and tuck into ice creams as temperatures are set to soar in Burton and South Derbyshire this weekend.

With forecasters predicting highs of 21C, we have given you the tools you need to make the most of the sunshine with your little ones at nearby beaches.

So get out your bucket and spade and take a trip to enjoy a day at the beach - less than an hour away!

Ok, so some of these are not actually beside the seaside, but many are next to beautiful stretches of water so if you use your imagination, we are sure you can conjure up that jolly holiday-by-the-sea spirit.

Albert Village Lake

When the sun is shining, pack up a picnic and head down to Albert Village Lake with the kids, dogs or even just on your own for a pleasant walk.

The reservoir is a popular destination for all in the warmer weather, and with small areas of sandy terrain, you could even try your hand at building a sandcastle.

Make sure to stick to the sand though, as swimming in the reservoir is banned, and can be dangerous.

Foremark Reservoir

Foremark Reservoir is the go-to destination for local sun-seekers, with its community woodland, varied wildlife and great views. The site has its own beach area too for you to sit back and enjoy, and feel as though you've spent the day at the coast.

If you're feeling more adventurous, then check out Carver Rocks at the southern end of the reservoir for some unusual habitats and rare wildlife.

It's free to visit but it will cost a couple of pounds for parking. Beware not to swim in the reservoir though, as the dangerous conditions mean even the strongest swimmers could get into difficulty.

Staunton Harold

Staunton Harold Reservoir features an extensive beach area to sit back, relax and forget you're not actually on holiday. There's also a visitor centre and wildflower meadow to keep you entertained when you visit – just in case the sandy coasts aren't quite enough, as you aren't allowed to swim there.

The reservoir is popular when the weather heats up, so don't forget a picnic blanket in case all the tables are taken! It's free to get into the reservoir, but a pay and display car park is in operation. Remember not to swim in the water though.

Ferry Bridge

If you don't fancy leaving Burton but you're still in search of a tan, look no further than the town's landmark Ferry Bridge.

Watch the swans gliding down the River Trent, as you enjoy a cool glass of something sweet or head down to the sandy shores of the river at this point for that real seaside feel to the day.

Anyone can walk down there at any time, and there's plenty of places to park your car in Stapenhill. Again don't go into the river as it's not safe.

Branston Water Park

With picnic tables surrounding the lake, Branston Water Park would be the perfect place to take the little ones on the forthcoming Bank Holiday weekend. How about trying your hand at fishing to get a fresh catch for lunch time?

There's plenty of activities to keep you entertained, although swimming is strictly prohibited. You are guaranteed to have a great day and feel miles from Burton and South Derbyshire, and all without a three-hour drive home.

The park boasts free admission and free parking, so there's no excuse not to enjoy the sunshine. But again stay away from the water.

Sometimes there's nothing like the fresh sea air, here's a guide to some of the beaches that aren't too far away from Burton and South Derbyshire:

Skegness

The award-winning sandy beach in Skegness, Lincolnshire, features plenty of activities to keep everybody amused, and it's right next door to the extremely popular Fantasy Island amusement park. It takes two and a half hours to get to the beach.

Colwyn Bay

Colwyn Bay is one of North Wales' classic Victorian seaside resorts, and has been transformed in recent years with a multi-million-pound waterside development. The Blue Flag beach has plenty of facilities along the beachfront and the town is just a few minutes' walk away. You could get there in two hours and 15 minutes from Burton.

Blackpool

Blackpool on the Lancashire coast is possibly the best-known seaside resort in the UK and it's hugely popular with visitors. Take a stroll on one of the three large piers, or climb up the 500ft-tall Blackpool Tower. It will take just two hours to get there.

Scarborough

Scarborough beach in North Yorkshire has two beach bays, one of which has Blue Flag status. Attractions include the miniature railway, the Sealife and Marine Sanctuary and Peasholm Park. It's a little further away at three hours and 17 minutes, but still definitely worth it.

Cleethorpes

The Blue Flag beach at Cleethorpes, in North-East Lincolnshire, stretches for miles, and the flower-filled promenade gardens encompass the whole length of the resort. For that proper beach feel, don't forget to enjoy some fresh Grimsby fish and chips! Taking around two hours to get there, it's the ideal place if you're searching for some seaside fun.

Formby

Formby Beach on Merseyside's coast offers amazing views across the Irish Sea, and boasts way-marked paths to the beach and woods to explore. There's no lifeguard cover, so take note of beach safety flags. It's the closest beach to Burton, at just one hour and 58 minutes away.

Here's to a great weekend in Burton and South Derbyshire by the sea.

Weather forecast for the days ahead:

Today, Saturday, April 21, should be another warm and sunny day with only a small chance of a shower. Temperatures are expected to reach 21C. There are some thundery showers possible on Sunday when temperatures will dip slightly to 18C and a breezy, cooler and more unsettled day will see highs of 14C on Monday.