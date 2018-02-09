The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 1.5 miles of a rural road near Uttoxeter will be closed this weekend for police investigations into a fatal crash.

Crash investigators have taken the unusual step to free up officers to examine the crash area without the hindrance of moving traffic.

Mark Bott, 60, of Ashbourne was killed in the crash on Monday, November 20 last year.

The smash was on the A515 near Little Cubley when Mr Bott's blue Ford Focus was in collision with a Scania lorry.

The 59-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

(Image: Google Maps)

Police have now said that from 4pm on Sunday, February 11 a section of the A515 will be closed for more investigations into the crash.

The closure will stretch from the Cubley crossroads all the way to Oak Lane.

Lorries and trucks will have no alternative route once they reach the closure.

During the closure period, police may re-open the road for a time every 30 minutes to ease traffic congestion.

(Image: Google Maps)

Vehicles travelling north will be re-routed down Oak Lane via Marston Montgomery and southbound traffic will be turned left onto Derby Road and re-routed via Boylestone.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "We will try to keep disruption to a minimum but please try and avoid the area if you can."

Anyone with information should call the police collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident 916 of November 20.