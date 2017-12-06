Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A self-confessed couch potato inspired to change her life after her mum died has swapped red wine and chocolate for running.

Ros Gipson, from Swadlincote, had been a self-confessed "exercise phobe" for most of her 33 years, but after joining the gym in October she was inspired to take on a mammoth challenge to raise money in honour of her mum Rose, who died aged 47.

She said: "People who know me will know that exercise is not my cup of tea. I take after my mum, who's favourite past time was drinking red wine, eating chocolate and sleeping.

"At the end of October I decided life is too short to sit on a sofa all day and I decided to join the gym.

"It was advertising a challenge for Movember which was also the same time as the eighth anniversary since mum lost her nine-month battle with cancer so I decided to do it in her name for Cancer Research UK instead.

"Originally I decided to try to go for 150 miles but I decided to push myself even further and I have relatives in Brighton so I thought that would be a nice place to walk to and to finish up.

"In the end I challenged myself to jog, walk, cycle or swim a total of 196 miles from Burton to Brighton throughout November, using the gym, or the roads and fields around me."

Ros admits that while she "struggled to do four miles at first" the sponsorship spurred her on.

She said: "Although it might have seemed tiny to some, the task seemed mammoth to me and I went from doing nought miles worth of exercise, to doing 6.5 miles a day or 13 miles every other day.

"I was very aware of my unhealthy lifestyle and to begin with the sponsorship was to keep me motivated.

"I didn’t even think I would reach my £200 target but I had £200 worth of donations on the first day and I knew then that I would have to pull my finger out!

"Commitment was the hardest thing but the more I did the easier it became.

"I knew that if mum were here she would have been pushing me and sponsoring me to go further and it was not letting people down that kept me going."

At the end of November Ros completed her challenge and said she is amazed at how far she has come.

She said: "I could not have done it without the support but I can’t believe how much I have achieved in such a short space of time. There is no going back now."

So far, Ros said she has been "really surprised" by the generosity of people which has seen her make more than £675 for Cancer Research UK.

To donate or to find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rosaline-gipson